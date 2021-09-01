The 2021 Ironman National provided plenty of great racing and lots of gamesmanship to break down from all the action. In today's edition of Race Examination, we dissect Jett Lawrence's smooth pass for the lead down the back straightaway, Jeremy Martin's insane corner speed and unfortunate crash, and how Ken Roczen nearly passed seven riders to lead the first lap.

Eli Tomac was the big winner on the day and he was relieved to finally have gotten his first overall win of the season. He explains how big this one was for him and we also look at a sneaky move both he and Roczen did, along with Roczen and Austin Forkner revving their engines in an attempt to make a pass, as well as Dylan Ferrandis apologizing to Cooper Webb.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Download the app here:

ON X OFFROAD APP