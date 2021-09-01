Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Racer X Films: Ironman Race Examination

September 1, 2021 1:00pm | by:

The 2021 Ironman National provided plenty of great racing and lots of gamesmanship to break down from all the action. In today's edition of Race Examination, we dissect Jett Lawrence's smooth pass for the lead down the back straightaway, Jeremy Martin's insane corner speed and unfortunate crash, and how Ken Roczen nearly passed seven riders to lead the first lap.

Eli Tomac was the big winner on the day and he was relieved to finally have gotten his first overall win of the season. He explains how big this one was for him and we also look at a sneaky move both he and Roczen did, along with Roczen and Austin Forkner revving their engines in an attempt to make a pass, as well as Dylan Ferrandis apologizing to Cooper Webb.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

