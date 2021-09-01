Freeride Motocross’ Best Riders Join Tyler Bereman For The Return Of Red Bull Imagination

Main Image: Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

FORT SCOTT, KANSAS—In September, nine of the best freeride motocross riders will once again take to the rolling hills and backlands of Kansas for the return of Red Bull Imagination. The expanded rider roster will see both former riders and event rookies at Red Bull Imagination 2021, the groundbreaking freeride motocross competition dreamt up by Tyler Bereman and brought to life by Jason Baker of Dream Traxx. The riders will bring their dirt bike visions to life in the ultimate four-day “expression session,” with the most creative lines getting rewarded in a timed competition on the final day.

In the vein of consistently pushing the evolution of freeride, the bespoke life-sized “playground” course will debut expanded features and new concepts that move away from the confines of racing and traditional freestyle motocross. Riders returning for Red Bull Imagination 2021:

Leading freeride motocross rider and 10-time X Games medalist Tyler Bereman

2021 X Games Gold medalist, nine-time X Games overall medalist Colby Raha

Motocross’s jack-of-all-trades, the Generalist himself Ryan Sipes

2021 X Games Gold medalist, four-time X Games overall medalist Tom Parsons

Pro Supercross and Motocross star Cole Seely comes out of retirement (again)

Four-time X Games medalist and World Record Holder Vicki Golden

Former AMA Supercross/Motocross rider Darryn Durham

Riders competing for the first time:

Former AMA Supercross/Motocross rider and current freeride motocross rider Josh Hill

X Games medalist Jimmy Hill

The Red Bull Imagination course draws heavy inspiration from other slopestyle action sports and has features freeriders can find all over the world. The event will see rider’s session riding and familiarizing themselves with the course features the first several days and will culminate with a final competition day. Each rider will get a chance to showcase the most visionary line they see for a panel of legendary judges including Robbie Madison, Jeremy ‘Twitch’ Stenberg and Steve Haughelstine.