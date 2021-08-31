Supercross Futures Returns with Sole Focus on 250SX Futures Class

Ellenton, Florida – Feld Entertainment, Inc., today announced that Supercross Futures, an AMA National Championship will resume in 2022 with a sole focus on the 250SX Futures Class. Athletes can begin to qualify starting in October at select primary events spread across the country. Eligible athletes will then advance to a second round of qualifying set to take place at an upcoming Monster Energy AMA Supercross event during the 2022 season. Finalists will then proceed to the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The country will be divided into six regions and existing tracks and events will serve as the first round of Primary qualifiers - Northwest, West, Southwest, Southcentral, South, and Northeast. Riders will qualify by finishing in the top 22 in their respective primary and can enter multiple regions. These 22 athletes will then be invited to race in a Premiere qualifier which will take place on Saturday at an upcoming Monster Energy Supercross race within their respective region. The top four athletes from each Premiere qualifying race will then advance to the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship where 24 athletes will vie to become the 250SX Futures Class Champion.

Qualifying Regions and Events:

Northwest

Primary – Saturday, November 20, 2021, at DT1 Motocross Park, Tulare, CA

– Saturday, November 20, 2021, at DT1 Motocross Park, Tulare, CA Premiere – Saturday, January 15, 2022, at RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

West

Primary – Saturday, October 30, 2021, at FOX Raceway, Pala, CA

– Saturday, October 30, 2021, at FOX Raceway, Pala, CA Premiere – Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

Southwest

Primary – Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Arizona Cycle Park, Buckeye, AZ

– Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Arizona Cycle Park, Buckeye, AZ Premiere – Saturday, February 5, 2022, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Southcentral

Primary – Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3 Palms MX Park, Conroe, TX

– Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3 Palms MX Park, Conroe, TX Premiere – Saturday, February 26, 2022, at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

South

Primary – Sunday, October 31, 2021, at WW Ranch, Jacksonville, FL

– Sunday, October 31, 2021, at WW Ranch, Jacksonville, FL Premiere – Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Northeast