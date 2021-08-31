Save of the Day: Ironman
Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
At the Ironman National, there were actually four moments from the 250 Class where riders got a little out of shape only to quickly recover. Instead of just selecting one, we want you to let us know which one of these saves between Jo Shimoda, Jett Lawrence, Michael Mosiman, and Austin Forkner was the best.
*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.
Which rider has the best save at the 2021 Ironman National?
