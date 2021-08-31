We've covered quite a bit from the podium at round 10 of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross from Ironman Raceway, but here are more quotes from the riders off of the overall podium.
450 Class
Ken Roczen | 3-5 for fourth overall
“Indiana this weekend was just a so-so day for me and the crew. I went third and fifth for fourth overall, so nothing really to brag about. Still, even on those days you learn together with the team, throwing out ideas about the bike and what we want to try. It was a really hot one on top of that, so it made it for some really difficult race conditions. I didn't quite have the level that I had the last couple rounds. We're still healthy, so that's good. We're going wide-open into these last couple of rounds to hopefully finish out the season super strong and do the best we can for the overall championship."
Chase Sexton | 5-4 for fifth overall
“Round 10 at Ironman, I honestly was just glad to make it through the day. I came into this weekend really sick. I got sick on Thursday and didn't know if I was going to be able to race today, so to be able to come through and get two mediocre finishes is good. I'm looking forward to being healthy and ready to go at Pala."
Joey Savatgy | 7-8 for seventh overall
“It was a good day. My pace was there all day and I was stoked to get that holeshot in the first moto. We are leaving here with positives and we have things moving in the right direction for the last two rounds of the season. I’m ready to continue this at Pala next weekend.”
Justin Bogle | 10-7 for eighth overall
“Today was a solid day. This track suited me and I had fun out there. While I didn’t get the best starts, I was able to ride my way forward. I’m ready to continue this momentum into the last two rounds and finish the season strong.”
Brandon Hartranft | 9-9 for ninth overall
"It was a good day. I ended up P-9 overall, so that was a solid finish. I was pretty much in ninth to tenth spot throughout qualifying and racing. I really like this track, so I was pretty stoked to come here. I was in about sixth place at the start of the first moto, but then dropped back to ninth. In Moto 1 I didn’t really feel that well. I rode much better in Moto 2. I fought hard for ninth and almost got to eighth on the last lap. I'll take the positives from this weekend and with the team we'll look forward to the last two rounds and hopefully we can be back in the top ten."
Aaron Plessinger | 6-36 for 13th overall
“It was another rough one for me. I felt good most of the day, and the bike was working awesome. The track wasn’t the best, and I was a little disappointed when it wasn’t too deep. This place usually ruts up really well with multiple lines to pass, but this time it was like a highway with sawdust on it. I finished Moto 1 in sixth, so that was better than last weekend, but I was still hurting going out for the second one, and my body just wasn’t ready for it, I guess. The plan is to recover this week and hopefully be back at Pala next weekend.”
250 Class
Michael Mosiman | 3-6 for fourth overall
“Man, I am so proud of our team, my riding, and the day. I’ve only ridden three times in the last four weeks or so, and to come out like this with minimal preparation is just awesome. It was a challenging and hot day but I gave everything I had. All-in-all, it was a great weekend to build on and I’m looking forward to ending the last two on a good note.”
Austin Forkner | 5-5 for fifth overall
“Overall today was another building day for me. I have been talking for several weeks about my focus on putting together consistent motos in the top five and today I accomplished just that. I definitely want to continue moving closer to the front, but my riding was solid enough to bring me through the pack in both motos today and I’m still progressing at this stage in the series.”
RJ Hampshire | 13-2 for sixth overall
“It was quite the day and week but we showed up and gave it everything we had. I’m a little bit bummed on the first moto but happy to get second in the second moto. We keep digging and we show up every weekend, so you know what you’re going to get from me. I’m going to recover this week and be back to my form at Pala.”
Hunter Lawrence | 12-9 for ninth overall
"Today, I saw Jesus every lap — it was really tough. That's about it — feeling really below par. I just struggled and did what I could to bring her home. With me just putting in two motos out there, we ended up bumping me back up to third in the championship, so that's a positive. The easier decision was obviously to stay home, but it was probably one of the toughest days of my career. I just pushed through it and ended up walking away super empty, so now I’m just focusing on resting up and trying to shake this [sickness] and bounce back next weekend.”
Dilan Schwartz | 9-13 for 10th overall
"It was a tough day for me. In the first moto I was in fourth for about a quarter of a lap. Then I got tangled up with another rider and went down. I had a decent comeback to ninth place. In Moto 2 I crashed in the first turn and got ran over a few times; someone hit my bike and ripped the top of the brake line off, so I had no front brake. Then about halfway through the race the front brake line actually wrapped around my front hub because it was still attached at the bottom bracket. It locked the wheel of the face of a jump which caused me to crash. After that I was just in salvage mode and could only get up to thirteenth. I'm happy with the way I rode and with my fitness so I’m looking forward to a better day next weekend at Pala."
Preston Kilroy | 10-14 for 11th overall
"Overall, Ironman was pretty good! I'm slowly but surely starting to feel more comfortable each weekend. In Moto 1 I had a pretty good start but had a little bit of trouble finding my flow at the beginning. But then I was able to switch up my lines a little bit and put in some good laps during the last ten minutes, which put me in tenth place. In Moto 2 I didn’t have the greatest of starts, but was able to make some passes. I was feeling good on the bike, but went down trying to pass into tenth. I got up and ended up fourteenth. I just need to clean some things up and keep improving!"
Jarrett Frye | 15-10 for 12th overall
“It was not the day I wanted. I went down on the start in Moto 1 and had to come from the back and was only able to make it to 15th. The second moto was much better. I got a decent start and finished 10th. We have two rounds left, so I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”
Max Vohland | 7-29 for 15th overall
“I had a pretty solid day. In the first moto, I got off to a really good start and was up front and battled, ending up seventh. In the second moto, I was feeling really good and really strong running fifth for a majority of the moto and ended up having a small bike failure with two laps to go. It’s unfortunate but it is what it is. I rode good and felt good, so I’ll carry the momentum into Pala and definitely looking forward to Hangtown after that.”
Levi Kitchen | 11-35 for 16th overall
“Well, Ironman didn’t go as well as it could’ve, but at the end of the day, I’m happy with my speed. We’re going to keep working and get ready for Pala. I’m ready to rebound next weekend!”
Jeremy Martin | DNF-DNF
“It’s just a bummer for sure. I felt that I had the pace for the win, but that’s racing. We’re going to heal up and shift our focus to 2022.”
Jalek Swoll | DNS-DNS
“I was feeling really good and on the last lap, I had the bike sideways over one of the big triples and on the way down there was this weird freak incident and my feet came off the pegs and I just slid through the whole bike. I was trying to grab with my legs but it didn’t happen and I came down on the landing and had a big one. I tried to give the shoulder a go but it was just too weak from the impact on the first crash and kept popping out in the second qualifying [session]. I tried to go out there for the first moto but it wasn’t worth the risk/reward for the day. We’re going to get it evaluated on Monday – I’m going to take my health seriously now and hopefully come back strong next year.”