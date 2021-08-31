Justin Bogle | 10-7 for eighth overall

“Today was a solid day. This track suited me and I had fun out there. While I didn’t get the best starts, I was able to ride my way forward. I’m ready to continue this momentum into the last two rounds and finish the season strong.”

Brandon Hartranft | 9-9 for ninth overall

"It was a good day. I ended up P-9 overall, so that was a solid finish. I was pretty much in ninth to tenth spot throughout qualifying and racing. I really like this track, so I was pretty stoked to come here. I was in about sixth place at the start of the first moto, but then dropped back to ninth. In Moto 1 I didn’t really feel that well. I rode much better in Moto 2. I fought hard for ninth and almost got to eighth on the last lap. I'll take the positives from this weekend and with the team we'll look forward to the last two rounds and hopefully we can be back in the top ten."

Aaron Plessinger | 6-36 for 13th overall

“It was another rough one for me. I felt good most of the day, and the bike was working awesome. The track wasn’t the best, and I was a little disappointed when it wasn’t too deep. This place usually ruts up really well with multiple lines to pass, but this time it was like a highway with sawdust on it. I finished Moto 1 in sixth, so that was better than last weekend, but I was still hurting going out for the second one, and my body just wasn’t ready for it, I guess. The plan is to recover this week and hopefully be back at Pala next weekend.”

250 Class

Michael Mosiman | 3-6 for fourth overall

“Man, I am so proud of our team, my riding, and the day. I’ve only ridden three times in the last four weeks or so, and to come out like this with minimal preparation is just awesome. It was a challenging and hot day but I gave everything I had. All-in-all, it was a great weekend to build on and I’m looking forward to ending the last two on a good note.”

Austin Forkner | 5-5 for fifth overall

“Overall today was another building day for me. I have been talking for several weeks about my focus on putting together consistent motos in the top five and today I accomplished just that. I definitely want to continue moving closer to the front, but my riding was solid enough to bring me through the pack in both motos today and I’m still progressing at this stage in the series.”

RJ Hampshire | 13-2 for sixth overall

“It was quite the day and week but we showed up and gave it everything we had. I’m a little bit bummed on the first moto but happy to get second in the second moto. We keep digging and we show up every weekend, so you know what you’re going to get from me. I’m going to recover this week and be back to my form at Pala.”