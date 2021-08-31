Farewell, Arm Pump?

Let’s get into some real nerdy, deep-dive stuff today and talk beta-alanine and its famous “tingle.” Beta-alanine is an amino acid that helps the body produce carnosine, a dipeptide compound that’s found primarily in skeletal muscles and in the brain is said to do all sorts of amazing things for the body: regulate blood pressure, fight Alzheimer’s disease and kidney problems, boost your immune system, improve memory, even fight wrinkles. For our purposes, though, carnosine boosts exercise performance by reducing acidity in your muscles, which in turn increases endurance and exercise capacity and reduces muscle fatigue. Sounds good, right?

So why not just take a carnosine supplement and skip the middleman? It turns out our bodies have enzymes that break down carnosine taken directly before it gets to our muscles. Taking beta-alanine, on the other hand, allows it to bond with another naturally occurring amino acid, histidine, triggering our bodies to produce large amounts of useable carnosine.

If you’ve taken beta-alanine before, you might be familiar with its most well-known side effect: the tingle! The scientific term for that tingle is paresthesia, a pins-and-needles feeling that lets you know your body is processing the beta-alanine. It’s a common feeling and isn’t harmful at all, so if you feel it, there’s no need to stress, and it typically passes in under 90 minutes (and the feeling decreases over time with regular use).

If you’re looking to reap the benefits of beta-alanine, it’s a key ingredient in ARMA BLITZ’s Training Complex, which is finally back in stock after being completely sold out for months. A stimulant-free training supplement, it’s great before, during, and after any high-intensity physical activity. While lots of products contain some amount of beta-alanine, it isn’t necessarily an effective dose; ARMA BLITZ ensures that you’ll get the ideal amount for more effective workouts and quicker recovery. It can even alleviate arm pump altogether!

Available in a 20-serving tub or in a box of single-serves. Check it out on ARMA Sport's Instagram here.