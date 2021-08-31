A select group of amateur motocross’ most promising young talent came together on the eve of the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National to kick off a new era for the sport’s development of professional prospects. The first ever MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, unfolded at Ironman Raceway on Friday, August 27, to kick off an action-packed weekend at Round 10 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.
A busy day saw this special collection of athletes gain insight into various aspects of the sport, which was highlighted by mentorship from several of the sport’s most highly regarded former racers. Damon Bradshaw, Broc Glover, and Chad Reed composed the coaching group that helped prepare these top prospects for two 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos on the same track that challenged their professional counterparts for Round 10 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Over the course of the motos, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Ryder Difrancesco (2-1) emerged as the top rider at the combine, albeit via tiebreaker over his teammate Chance Hymas (1-2). The Kawasaki duo traded moto wins and earned the same moto scores, but DiFrancesco earned the edge in the end thanks to a victorious ride in the second moto. Additionally, both riders showed tremendous poise in their ability to each overcome misfortune, as DiFrancesco went down (while under pressure from Hymas) in Moto 1 and Hymas overcame a crash off the start in Moto 2. The overall podium was completed by Red Bull KTM’s Daxton Bennick (4-3).
The start of the first moto. Mitch Kendra Ryder DiFrancesco leading moto one. Mitch Kendra Ryder DiFrancesco Mitch Kendra Patrick Murphy Mitch Kendra Ryder DiFrancesco Mitch Kendra Daxton Bennick Mitch Kendra Chance Hymas Mitch Kendra Chance Hymas airing it out. Mitch Kendra After racing a 125 at Loretta Lynn's, Mark Fineis made his debut on the KTM 250 SX-F at the Moto Combine East event. Mitch Kendra Chance Hymas was not far behind DiFrancesco, and capitalized on his teammates' mistake to take the race win. Mitch Kendra Chance Hymas after winning the first moto. Mitch Kendra Chance Hymas interviewed by Rob Buydos on the podium. Mitch Kendra
The impressive effort by DiFrancesco, Hymas, and Bennick was no doubt aided by their coach, 2009 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion Chad Reed, who added all three riders to his team by a stroke of luck during a blind draw to group riders with coaches. As the most decorated international rider in the history of motocross and supercross here in the United States, the Australian icon is well versed in the challenges that young prospects can face as they transition to the pro ranks, both on the track and off of it.
Now, as a father of children beginning to embark on their own motocross journey, Reed is particularly invested in providing the framework that can allow the sport’s youth to thrive as they progress in their racing career. As one of the sport’s most outspoken and well-respected figures, Reed believed it was important that he step up to be an advocate for the sport’s progression into the future.
“Hopefully (the Moto Combine) is a step towards making a difference,” said Reed. “I love motorcycle racing. It’s been a massive part of my life. My kids love it (too), and if they’re going to love it and this is something I’m going to have to do, then I’d like to see a positive thing for my kids to be involved in. If I can help steer the ship a little bit and give an opinion, then my hand is up. I’ve enjoyed it so far.”
Off the track, this group of elite amateur prospects received guidance on fitness and nutrition from prominent industry trainers Ryan Federow, Gareth Swanepoel, and John Wessling. Additionally, NBC Sports and MAVTV Motorsports Network play-by-play man Jason Weidgandt was joined by Pro Motocross public address announcer Rob Buydos, Pro Motocross social media manager Sam Nicolini, and Pro Motocross media relations manager Brandon Short for some valuable insight into the media aspect of the professional level of the sport.
The entire East Region gathering was overseen by veteran race team manager Christina Denney, who helped guide Rock River Racing into one of Yamaha’s top satellite programs. Additional support from from combine partners U.S. Air Force Special Warfare came from Sergeant Matt Marshall, who helped provide encouragement to the athletes on the life challenges that they’ll face on their journey to professional competition.
The Scouting Moto Combine will host its West Region gathering in just a matter of days, on Friday, September 3, as part of the Maxxis Fox Raceway II National, presented by Fox Racing. Southern California’s Fox Raceway will be the site of a second invited group of top amateur athletes who will receive similar mentorship and coaching from legendary former racers, in addition to education on the various aspects of the sport’s professional level that make it so unique.
Results
MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine East Region
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, Indiana
August 27, 2021
Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Ryder Difrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (2-1)
- Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Kawasaki (1-2)
- Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., KTM (4-3)
- Jayden Clough, Elko New Market, Minn., KTM (3-5)
- Gavin Towers, Venetia, Pa., Kawasaki (5-4)
- Mark Fineis, Westfield, Ind., KTM (7-6)
- Patrick Murphy, Clinton, Iowa, Kawasaki (6-7)
- Larry Reyes, Houston, Texas, Yamaha (8-8)
- Logan Best, North Port, Fla., Yamaha (10-10)
- Cameron Campbell, Coal Valley, Ill., KTM (14-9)
- Kimble Jett, Norwood, La., KTM (11-12)
- Gavin Brough, Kaysville, Utah, Yamaha (13-13)
- Judson Wisdom, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Yamaha (9-17)
- Trevor Colip,Bowling Green Ind., Husqvarna (17-11)
- Ethan Day, Twin Lake, Mich., Kawasaki (12-16)
- Noah Schuring, Portage, Mich., Yamaha (16-14)
- Lucas Geistler, Newark, Ill., KTM (15-15)
- Chase Prince, Petersburg, Tenn., Honda (18-18)
Images by Mitch Kendra