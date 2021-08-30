You said that was all you had today. The last couple weeks I know you haven’t been riding at least to the potential of what you’ve rode previously in the season. Anything going on? Any bike issues?

The last couple rounds have been rough. It’s a long season and it’s kind of been spiraling out of control these last couple rounds, but we’re doing our best every time out. The sickness I caught last week, I really wasn’t feeling too good at all this week, either. So, I didn’t get much time on the bike and was kind of just not really myself out there today. We’re going to get some time in back in California this week. Get back on the bike, get back to the program and come out swinging for Pala and make this thing come down to the wire.

You mentioned being sick and not being right where you want to be. You’re off in practice where you’re normally awesome in qualifying, and Jett’s got you. Then you lead the first moto. What’s the thinking there? Are you like, hey, I got this, I can do it? Or were you kind of thinking to yourself, with my lack of preparation and getting over my sickness, I really don’t have this but I’m going to see what I’ve got?

Yeah, of course just going to give it everything I have every time out and if I don’t have it, I don’t have it. That’s kind of what happened today. Very frustrating, but I did what I could. I gave it my all in each moto and was kind of floundering out there after about 15 minutes. It’s a bummer and not how I planned the day to go, but we’re going to keep fighting and just make sure we keep giving it our all. That’s all we can really do. We can’t be mad at that. Just going to keep giving it my all. As far as qualifying goes, I’m not really worried about it. It was fine to qualify third. I know I can put down a lap. That hasn’t really been my problem this year. It’s just being strong for both those motos, which I wasn’t today. Going to keep focusing on that and do my part there.