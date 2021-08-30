Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Ironman

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Ironman

August 30, 2021 9:45am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about Ironman National and all that went down there. Besides Jett Lawrence’s great day, Eli Tomac’s first overall win of the season we also discuss the amateur combine and the “Grant Langtson” thing.

Listen to the Ironman National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

