Now that Jett and Justin Cooper have swapped places in the championship, do you think this is how they will finish? Or will Cooper be able to overcome his sickness and pull this title off?

I think this is now Jett’s title to lose. It seems that Justin Cooper has been under the weather for the last week or two, even though he hasn’t really been forthcoming with that. His second motos have told the tale, though, declining significantly over his first moto level. With the quick turnaround we have in this series, asking a weakened body to recover and battle a thriving Jett Lawrence has to be a tough task.

Further, we are headed to a track that Jett has been absolutely brilliant on. His level at this track both last season and at round one were impressive to put it mildly. I am expecting another 1-1 performance on Saturday, which would likely putting the title out of reach for JC32.

Bummer to see Jeremy Martin crash out again with a brutal injury. What went wrong with his crash?

It’s hard to tell if he dragged a footpeg off the face of that take-off or if his rear tire simply lost traction. In either case, his rear tire shot to the left on takeoff, forcing him out of position while flying through the air. When he landed, his rear tire slid further left, then caught traction and violently flipped him back to the right. That sudden change in direction was enough to rip the bars out of his hands. Without a way to hold on to that bucking bronco, his fate was sealed.