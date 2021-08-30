Sounds weird to say that Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac finally got a win, but Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac finally got a win! His 2-1 scores captured the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National, the tenth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The three-time 450MX Champion has ridden well since round three of the series, but Indiana marked the first day where he snagged a win. He was a close second behind Dylan Ferrandis in moto one, and simply had more in the tank than everyone for moto two.

He spoke about it in the media conference after the race.

Eli, is this a thrill to win, or is it more of just a sigh of relief because you’ve been so close all year?

Eli Tomac: It’s both. I’ve had really good second motos at some of these races and I’ve been really strong. I’ve had some of the fastest laps, but I was always off in moto one and I also just wasn’t getting starts. The field is too strong. Ken and Dylan are riding too good. So, it’s been tough that way. Then today it’s like I finally put all those things together and made it happen. I felt really good on this track the whole day. Just kind of got along. The combination of good starts, and physically we were strong too. It was I feel like one of the only really hot races that we had. Last week was a little bit warm, but nothing like today. So, overall, nice to get one.