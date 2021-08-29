Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Ironman Wrap Up

August 29, 2021 12:25am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of Ironman Raceway, host of round ten of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Weigandt interviews 450 race winner Eli Tomac, 250 race winner Jett Lawrence, and everyone's favorite rider Coty Schock...twice! And yes, Weege does discuss his (former?) broadcast partner Grant Langston.

The Weege Show post show is presented by Race Tech Suspension, maker of Gold Valves that will make your suspension plusher, with better bottoming resistance and more traction. Made in the USA! Check out RaceTech.com for more.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now