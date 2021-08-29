Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the tenth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence earned the first 1-1 day of his pro career. Jo Shimoda finished third in the first moto and second in the second moto (a new career best) for second overall (tying his career best). Justin Cooper finished 4-4 for third overall. In terms of the championship, it was a big gain for Lawrence, who gained 14 points and now sits 11 points up on his rival Cooper with two rounds remaining.