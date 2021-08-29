Watch: Ironman National Highlights
Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.
Check out the full highlights above and results below.
At the tenth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence earned the first 1-1 day of his pro career. Jo Shimoda finished third in the first moto and second in the second moto (a new career best) for second overall (tying his career best). Justin Cooper finished 4-4 for third overall. In terms of the championship, it was a big gain for Lawrence, who gained 14 points and now sits 11 points up on his rival Cooper with two rounds remaining.
Ironman - 250August 28, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|4 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|3 - 6
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO United States
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250F
In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac earned his first overall win of the season with 2-1 moto finishes, edging out Dylan Ferrandis’ 1-2 finishes. Cooper Webb finished 4-3 to claim third overall for his first overall podium of the season. Ferrandis gained 11 points on Ken Roczen (who finished 3-5 for fourth overall) in the standings, and he now sits with a 50-point gap over the #94 with only two rounds and 100 points still available.
Ironman - 450August 28, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|4 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|3 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|5 - 4
|Honda CRF450R