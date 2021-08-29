Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Watch: Ironman National Highlights

August 29, 2021 9:15pm

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the tenth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence earned the first 1-1 day of his pro career. Jo Shimoda finished third in the first moto and second in the second moto (a new career best) for second overall (tying his career best). Justin Cooper finished 4-4 for third overall. In terms of the championship, it was a big gain for Lawrence, who gained 14 points and now sits 11 points up on his rival Cooper with two rounds remaining.

Motocross

Ironman - 250

August 28, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States4 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
4Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman		 Sebastopol, CA United States United States3 - 6 GasGas MC 250F
5Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States United States5 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results

In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac earned his first overall win of the season with 2-1 moto finishes, edging out Dylan Ferrandis’ 1-2 finishes. Cooper Webb finished 4-3 to claim third overall for his first overall podium of the season. Ferrandis gained 11 points on Ken Roczen (who finished 3-5 for fourth overall) in the standings, and he now sits with a 50-point gap over the #94 with only two rounds and 100 points still available.

Motocross

Ironman - 450

August 28, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States2 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France1 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States4 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany3 - 5 Honda CRF450R
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States5 - 4 Honda CRF450R
Full Results

