250 Class Moto 2

Jo Shimoda claimed the holeshot off the start of the second moto but nearly went down as he hit the berm in the first turn. Behind him was Jett Lawrence, Ty Masterpool, Justin Cooper, and RJ Hampshire. Shimoda led the first few laps, holding off Jett Lawrence but the #18 was able to make a pass as they came through the mechanics’ area. RJ Hampshire got by Masterpool and then he got around Cooper to take over third and went for Shimoda. They would battle for second place for the later third of the moto. Hampshire eventually passed Shimoda after their long dual. Cooper was stuck in fourth as the Hampshire/Shimoda picked up pace as the #32 was left in the dust. Levi Kitchen made his way into fifth after passing Masterpool but then ran into an issue as he slowed up and pulled into the pits. He would eventually return to the track but only finished 11 laps to finish 35th. Masterpool took heat from Forkner, who then stood up the GasGas rider with an over-the-top block pass where he really slowed down and made contact with Masterpool. Dilan Schwartz was running just outside of the top ten when he crashed in front of the finish line and lost several positions not only from the mistake but from a quick pitstop that followed. While Forkner was off-pace earlier this season, he has continued to push the last several weeks. Late in the moto he caught and made quick work of Max Vohland after Duck’s Truss. That section proved to be key today as it was where Hampshire made the pass on Shimoda and we saw great battling really in every moto. As Jett cruised to an eight-second win over Shimoda, the 18-year-old stood up, slowly ripped a tear-off, held it, and then tossed it into the wind as he took the checkered flag. His 1-1 results today were his first moto-sweeping overall, and he now retakes the championship lead from Cooper as he now sits 11 points ahead of the #32 Yamaha rider. With Jeremy Martin breaking his wrist, Hunter Lawrence sits third in points now. Only four motos remain and Jett has taken a step closer to the Gary Jones 250cc National Championship Trophy.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said on his day. “It shows I’m not giving up...hopefully I can continue this for the rest of the season.”

And as promised after being the fastest qualifier, the Australian backed up his promise.

“Whatever I can do to help, I’m gonna do it,” he said on donating his purse money from winning the overall to the Racers 4 Waverly foundation. “We all have good days but we also all have bad days.”

The crowd surrounding the podium began chanting, “Let’s go Jett!” as he walked off the podium.

Shimoda’s 2-2 gives him second overall (tying his career-best from the Southwick National last month) ahead of Cooper’s 4-4. Shimoda said it was his starts combined with improvements him and the team made to the bike in order to make him feel comfortable.

“The improvement on the bike was amazing,” Shimoda said. “It was enjoyable to ride. ...It was a good day for me. Improvements. I’ll do it again.”

The “Let’s go Jett!" chants turned into “Let’s go Jo!” chants following the Japanese native’s podium interview.

Cooper was not happy with his day but knows he can still win the title if he ramps it up for the remaining two rounds.

“Just gotta keep fighting,” Cooper said. “It’s not gonna be easy. Jett was really good today, and I didn’t have anything for him. ...It’s not over yet. Just gonna keep digging.”