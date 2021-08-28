Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Race Day Feed: Lawrence & Ferrandis Top Ironman Qualifying Session 1

August 28, 2021 10:00am
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the tenth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Read the Ironman National morning report for everything leading into today’s race.

250 Qualifying Session 1

During the first time riders took to the track, Evan Haimowitz, Slade Smith, Wade Brommel, Timothy Crosby, and Blaze Cremaldi topped the 250 Class Group B session. Once the A group first qualifying session was underway, it was a 2:00.961 from Jett Lawrence that set the pace on the third lap. His time would stick through the session. Behind Lawrence, Jo Shimoda’s 2:03.119 was the second-fastest of the session. Then Jeremy Martin, Jalek Swoll, Max Vohland, and Levi Kitchen were all in the 2:03 mark. We believe Justin Cooper’s transponder had a malfunction because he fastest recorded time was a 2:07.394. And he has been the fastest 250 overall qualifier seven times in the first nine rounds this year.

Motocross

Ironman - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Evan Haimowitz Evan Haimowitz11:05.1772:09.858 Saint John's, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Slade Smith Slade Smith11:05.6712:10.365 South Africa Yamaha YZ250F
3Wade Brommel 11:25.4692:11.302 Indianola, IA United States Kawasaki KX250F
4Timothy Crosby 11:17.1462:11.514 Confluence, PA United States Kawasaki KX250F
5Blaze Cremaldi 11:38.8092:11.993 Rochester, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross

Ironman - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 11:00.4272:00.961 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jo Shimoda
12:11.4602:03.119 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
3Jeremy Martin 13:02.2062:03.139 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jalek Swoll
13:17.1702:03.571 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Max Vohland 11:17.8972:03.793 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
450 Qualifying Session 1

Eli Tomac, Coty Schock, and Aaron Plessinger led the 450 field around early as Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis did their typical last one of the starting straight methods. Plessinger went down in the third turn after the roller section. He landed several feet from his bike, slowly got up, and picked his bike up before getting going again. Ferrandis’ 1:59.354 has been the fastest time of the early sessions as he barely edged a 2:00.760 from Tomac. The track was pretty damp but now that the sun is coming out, it should dry up and morph into a good track. Today is expected to get rather hot, as well. By the time the motos will start this afternoon, the temperature is expected to be in the low 90s. In the 450 Class B group, Michael HicksNicholas TomasunasKevin Moranz (in his first Pro Motocross race of the season after missing the first nine rounds due to injury), Tanner Myers, and Clayton Tucker rounded out the top five fastest times.

Related: Musquin is out for the Ironman National due to a positive COVID-19 test.

  • Aaron Plessinger Mitch Kendra
  • Chase Sexton Mitch Kendra
  • Eli Tomac Mitch Kendra
  • Aaron Plessinger Mitch Kendra
  • Coty Schock Mitch Kendra
Motocross

Ironman - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis 13:04.0231:59.354 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
2Eli Tomac 11:02.5922:00.760 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
3Ken Roczen 12:07.7322:00.913 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Aaron Plessinger
8:17.0282:01.297 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Cooper Webb 11:46.3632:01.347 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Motocross

Ironman - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Michael Hicks 11:30.4752:09.468 Fenton, MO United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Nicholas Tomasunas 12:14.2602:09.802 Newaygo, MI United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Kevin Moranz
12:04.1402:10.045 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Tanner Myers 12:08.0372:10.631 Oklahoma City, OK United States Kawasaki KX450
5Clayton Tucker Clayton Tucker11:41.5652:11.856 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
