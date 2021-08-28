450 Class Moto 1

When the premier class took to the track for their first of two points-paying motos, it was Joey Savatgy who grabbed the holeshot aboard his #17 KTM 450 SX-F. Right behind him was Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac (who both struggle with starts typically) and Chase Sexton. About a lap in, out of nowhere, Ken Roczen came from about sixth or seventh off the start to get into third place as he took it from his teammate Sexton. Then, he moved around Tomac to take over third behind Savatgy and Ferrandis. Suddenly, Savatgy, Ferrandis, and Roczen were all three in the same sections and corners! They came through three-wide back onto the starting straight as Ferrandis took the lead from Savatgy and Roczen followed his title rival past the #17 as well. Tomac caught up to and passed Savatgy as he charged up to the Ferrandis/Roczen battle. The trio traded fast laps, caught and gapped one another for over two-thirds of the moto. They all traded 2:00 to 2:01 lap times. At one point, Roczen took the line from Ferrandis but the #14 found back. The two even almost collided with one another, unintentionally, as they fought hard. Eventually, Tomac got around Roczen to take over second place. Roczen faded to about eight seconds off of Ferrandis. Tomac went at Ferrandis himself but was never able to make a pass for the lead. He lost several seconds late in the moto before finishing second, 4.137 seconds back of race winner Ferrandis.