Marvin Musquin (COVID-19) Out For Ironman National

Roger De Coster has informed us that Marvin Musquin is out for today’s Ironman National after a positive COVID-19 test. This is arguably Marvin’s best track on the circuit, as it’s the site of his last moto win in the series, at last year’s third round, and his moto win in 2019 here, when he caught and passed Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac, was one of his best ever.

Through nine rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Musquin sits fifth in the standings, tied with his teammate Cooper Webb at 240 points apiece. Musquin joins a long list of riders out for this weekend including Justin Barcia, Christian Craig, Dean Wilson, Max Anstie, and more. Check out the full injury report for this weekend's tenth round.