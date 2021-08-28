Jeremy Martin Crashes Out of Moto 1 at Ironman, Suffers Broken Wrist

*Main image courtesy of Mitch Kendra.

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Jeremy Martin has been carted off after a violent crash in the first 250 Class moto at the Ironman National. The two-time champion was attempting to catch race leader Jett Lawrence around the halfway point of the moto when he scrubbed off a jump wrong and landed in a hole. The inertia from the landing caused Martin to high-side off his bike and slam into the next roller up the track.

Martin was then seen holding his left wrist which is also the same wrist he had been dealing with a fractured scaphoid bone in from a pre-season crash. After speaking with the medical crew for some time, Martin was eventually carted off back to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.