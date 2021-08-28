Jeremy Martin Crashes Out of Moto 1 at Ironman, Suffers Broken Wrist
*Main image courtesy of Mitch Kendra.
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Jeremy Martin has been carted off after a violent crash in the first 250 Class moto at the Ironman National. The two-time champion was attempting to catch race leader Jett Lawrence around the halfway point of the moto when he scrubbed off a jump wrong and landed in a hole. The inertia from the landing caused Martin to high-side off his bike and slam into the next roller up the track.
Martin was then seen holding his left wrist which is also the same wrist he had been dealing with a fractured scaphoid bone in from a pre-season crash. After speaking with the medical crew for some time, Martin was eventually carted off back to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.
This is a huge blow for Martin who had been one of the best riders in the class since returning from injury earlier in the year, as he claimed a class-leading three overall wins. Now with only two rounds to go, it appears Martin's season is done. NBC pit reporter Ashley Reynard learned that Martin has suffered a broken left wrist and will now be out for the remainder of the championship as he looks to fully recover for 2022. Again, Martin had a one-year deal with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team but he re-signed with the team in August to stamp his spot on a YZ250F for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.