Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Consolation Race
  1. Tylor Skodras
  2. Clayton Tucker
  3. Joshua Philbrick
250 Moto 1
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Michael Mosiman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Jalek Swoll Out of Ironman National with Apparent Shoulder Injury

August 28, 2021 1:10pm | by:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jalek Swoll has pulled out of the first moto at the Ironman National and appears is done for the day following an apparent shoudler injury. Swoll, the winner at the High Point National earlier this year, crashed heavily in the first qualifying session but appeared to walk away relatively unscathed.

Then in the second qualifying session, Swoll pulled into the mechanics area with a few minutes still remaining in obvious paid. It appeared his shoulder was dislocated and the Alpinestars Medical Crew was quickly on hand to help. After working on his shoulder for a few minutes, Swoll eventually rode back to the mechanics area.

He did partake in the sight lap prior to the first moto starting, but pulled off the gate and would withdraw from the moto. We will provide further updates on Swoll's status as they become available.

Jalek Swoll
Jalek Swoll Align Media
