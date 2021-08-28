Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Ironman Recap

Best Post-Race Show Ever Ironman Recap

August 28, 2021 10:35pm

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post Race Show Ever from Ironma, as Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes talk about the smoking hot weather in Indiana and how that impacted the racing on the day. Mitch Kendra then catches up with Coty Schock, Eli Tomac, Jo Shimoda, and Jett Lawrence in the post race media corral. Then Weege and Brandon Hartranft dissect the New Jersey native's day and many more topics.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

