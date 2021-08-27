Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Weege Show: Ironman Preview And The Combine

August 27, 2021 4:50pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of the Ironman National, home to not only pro racing this weekend but the first-ever Amateur Combine, which pits the best amateur riders against each other on a pro race track, and also adds in workshops to help them learn the trade. Weege talks to the front runners in the amateur race, Chance Hymas and Ryder Difrancesco. Then it's a preview of the pro day with Brandon Hartranft and Ryan Dungey.

The Weege Show preview is presented by the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side. With huge wheel travel, 1000cc and power and an exclusive dual-clutch transmission it's fun for the whole family. See how life is better side by side with a Honda Talon.

