Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of the Ironman National, home to not only pro racing this weekend but the first-ever Amateur Combine, which pits the best amateur riders against each other on a pro race track, and also adds in workshops to help them learn the trade. Weege talks to the front runners in the amateur race, Chance Hymas and Ryder Difrancesco. Then it's a preview of the pro day with Brandon Hartranft and Ryan Dungey.

