Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Ironman National Preview Podcast

August 27, 2021 10:00am | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the tenth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Ironman National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Ironman National preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Budds Creek National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Kaeden Amerine (19-17 for 17th overall)| 100 points

450 Class

Kyle Chisholm (11-13 for 11th overall) | 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

