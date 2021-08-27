The tenth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 28, at Ironman in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
Peacock Premium and NBCSN will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
IronmanSaturday, August 28
- QualifyingLiveAugust 28 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Moto 1LiveAugust 28 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveAugust 28 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveAugust 28 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveAugust 28 - 4:00 PM
2021 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|392
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|353
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|321
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|308
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|240
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|367
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|364
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|307
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|298
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|270
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Other Links
General
Download the Pro Motocross App
Ironman National
Ironman National 250 Class Entry List
Ironman - 250 Entry ListAugust 28, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
Ironman National 450 Class Entry List
Ironman - 450 Entry ListAugust 28, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Other Info
Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Ironman National.
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Ironman National Race Day Schedule
Saturday, August 28, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.