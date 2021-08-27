Results Archive
How to Watch: Ironman

How to Watch Ironman

August 27, 2021 10:00am
by:

The tenth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 28, at Ironman in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium and NBCSN will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Ironman

     Saturday, August 28
    Ironman Raceway
    Crawfordsville, IN US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 28 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 28 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 28 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 28 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 28 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 28 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 28 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 28 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 28 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule

2021 Standings

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France392
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany353
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States321
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States308
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France240
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States367
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia364
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States307
4Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia298
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States270
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Other Links

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing

Download the Pro Motocross App 

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 Pro Motocross Teams

Ironman National

Ironman National Race Center

Ironman National 250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Ironman - 250 Entry List

August 28, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30Jo Shimoda
Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List

Ironman National 450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Ironman - 450 Entry List

August 28, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
14Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
Complete Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — @racerxonline

Facebook — @racerxonline

YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Twitter — @ProMotocross

Instagram — @ProMotocross

Facebook — @AmericanMotocross

YouTube — @AmericanMotocross

Other Info

Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Ironman National.

Track Map

The 2021 Ironman National track map.
The 2021 Ironman National track map. Pro Motocross

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Ironman National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, August 28, 2021

The 2021 Ironman National race day schedule.
The 2021 Ironman National race day schedule. Pro Motocross

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.

