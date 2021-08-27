The tenth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 28, at Ironman in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium and NBCSN will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule