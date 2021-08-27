6D Helmets presents your First Look at the 2021 Ironman National, as just three rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship remains. Jason Weigandt dissects some of the storylines coming into the 10th round as he speaks with Jalek Swoll about the Indiana track. The Moto Combine is also going off for the first time today and Weege catches up with Chad Reed and the 2009 Pro Motocross champ gives his take on where the sport is headed and why this new Combine is helpful. It's all presented by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of better brain protection.