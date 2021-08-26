Lots on the line as always as we close on the conclusion to Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. The titles are always prestigious, but the title setups this year would lead to some interesting storylines and stats. Here are just a few:

1. The Yamaha YZ450F: Yamaha revolutionized the game with Doug Henry’s YZM400 works bike in 1997, which spawned the production YZ400F for 1998. Henry won the 250 National Championship on that bike. Yamaha’s big-bore four stroke might have been the original, but the bike has generated just one more title since that Henry debut: Grant Langston won the 2007 AMA Motocross National Championship on a Yamaha YZ450F. If Dylan Ferrandis can collect the 450 National Championship this year on a YZ450F, it will mark Yamaha’s first in the class since Langston in ’07, and its third in 23 years.