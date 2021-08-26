Round 10 of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at Ironman Raceway in Indiana. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson has been out of action since breaking his hand following the season opener. There is no word from the team on when he might return, but at this point a return to the nationals seems unlikely.

Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Barcia will miss Ironman after hitting his head and hurting some ribs while practicing. If all goes to plan he’ll be back for Fox Raceway next week.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo had surgery to fix a problem with his ulnar nerve and is out for the summer.

Christian Craig – BEAT UP | OUT

Comment: Craig had a massive get-off in the first moto at Budds Creek. He was able to pull it together for the second moto, but the decision has been made for him to sit Ironman out.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Defending champion Zach Osborne came into the season dealing with a back injury. It flared up at Thunder Valley, causing him to throw the red flag on the remainder of his season.

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: After racing with an existing knee injury, and injuring it again at High Point, Miller decided to chop the throttle on his season and drop the gate on surgery in order to be completely healthy for 2022.

Phil Nicoletti – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti will miss the rest of the season following an ACL, medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus tear. We don’t have footage of the incident, so we dug up a different clip of Nicoletti to stand in.