Scouting Moto Combine East at Ironman Raceway Information
MX Sports Pro Racing has announced a significant initiative to further the continued development of the next generation of talent in American motocross. The MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine will serve as a critical tool in preparing racers for the transition from the amateur to professional level of the sport in both the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and AMA Supercross.
Developed in partnership with all of the sport’s competing manufacturers, the program will debut in conjunction with the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, with a East region gathering this weekend at the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National on Friday, August 27, and a West region gathering at the Fox Raceway II National on Friday, September 3.
We hope this special opportunity will help you to grow into a future MX and SX Champion while also having a memorable experience with this new development program which we’ve set in motion.
There are openings in the Moto Combine East set for this weekend at Ironman National. Riders finishing in the Top 10 in the Open Pro Sport, 250 Pro Sport, 250 B, 250 B Ltd, & Schoolboy 2 at Loretta Lynn's Amateur National are eligible.
For details contact combine@mxsportsproracing.com.
The coaching staff here for your guidance all achieved their own championship-winning careers. Included in the East coaching staff are Chad Reed, Damon Bradshaw, Grant Langston, and Broc Glover. The fitness trainers are Gareth Swanepoel, Ryan Fedorow, and John Wessling. And for media training we are being joined by Jason Weigant, Rob Buydos, and Samantha Nicolini.
As we welcome you to the East Scouting Combine, we also want to outline some things you will need to know that will help you navigate through the weekend.
1) You will be able to start parking in the Combine pit area at 12:00 p.m. Thursday. Click HERE to see the Facility Map.
2) Use your Combine invitation to gain access at the pit gate for entrance.
3) MX Sports Pro Racing front gate staff will have a list of athletes’ names that are approved for parking.
4) There is no charge for Overnight Camping.
5) Additional family members and mechanics passes will be available for purchase for $60 per person for a weekend pass at the Front Gate upon admission on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Athletes can also pick up their hard card credential for the weekend.
6) Combine Orientation will take place on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the combine pit area tent.
7) Click here to for an Ironman Track Map
Ironman Moto Combine Schedule:
|Thursday
|August 26
|12:00pm
|Gates Open
|6:00pm
|Orientation: Introduction / Technical Control
|Friday
|August 27
|9:30 - 9:50am
|On Track Riding: Time Practice Starts
|10:00 - 10:30am
|Riding Coaching
|10:35 - 11:05am
|Fitness & Nutrition
|11:05 - 11:45am
|Lunch Break
|11:45 - 12:15pm
|Media
|12:15 - 12:30pm
|Rest; Prepare for Event
|1st Moto Countdown
|12:38pm
|First Call
|12:48pm
|Load Gate
|12:58pm
|Site Lap
|1:10pm
|1st Moto: 25 min + 2 laps
|1:40 - 2:10pm
|Podium Media Interviews
|2:10 - 2:40pm
|Riding Coaching
|3:10 - 3:38pm
|Rest; Prepare for Event
|2nd Moto Countdown
|3:38pm
|First Call
|3:48pm
|Load Gate
|3:58pm
|Site Lap
|4:10pm
|2nd Moto: 25 min + 2 laps
|5:00pm
|Finishing Debriefs
|Saturday
|August 28
|Parade Lap during Opening Ceremonies
East Combine Invite List:
|Rider
|Brand
|Caden Braswell
|KTM
|Daxton Bennick
|KTM
|Gavin Towers
|Kawasaki
|Chance Hymas
|Kawasaki
|Ryder Difrancesco
|Kawasaki
|Jayden Clough
|Kawasaki
|Pat Murphy
|Kawasaki
|Logan Best
|Yamaha
|Cameron Campbell
|KTM
|Gavin Brough
|Kawasaki
|Chase Prince
|Honda
|Larry Reyes Jr
|Yamaha
|Chase Yentzer
|Suzuki
|Mark Fines
|KTM
|Ethan Day
|Kawasaki
|Noah Schuring
|Yamaha
|Justin Cokinos
|GasGas