Scouting Moto Combine East at Ironman Raceway Information

MX Sports Pro Racing has announced a significant initiative to further the continued development of the next generation of talent in American motocross. The MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine will serve as a critical tool in preparing racers for the transition from the amateur to professional level of the sport in both the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and AMA Supercross.

Developed in partnership with all of the sport’s competing manufacturers, the program will debut in conjunction with the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, with a East region gathering this weekend at the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National on Friday, August 27, and a West region gathering at the Fox Raceway II National on Friday, September 3.

We hope this special opportunity will help you to grow into a future MX and SX Champion while also having a memorable experience with this new development program which we’ve set in motion.

There are openings in the Moto Combine East set for this weekend at Ironman National. Riders finishing in the Top 10 in the Open Pro Sport, 250 Pro Sport, 250 B, 250 B Ltd, & Schoolboy 2 at Loretta Lynn's Amateur National are eligible.

For details contact combine@mxsportsproracing.com.

The coaching staff here for your guidance all achieved their own championship-winning careers. Included in the East coaching staff are Chad Reed, Damon Bradshaw, Grant Langston, and Broc Glover. The fitness trainers are Gareth Swanepoel, Ryan Fedorow, and John Wessling. And for media training we are being joined by Jason Weigant, Rob Buydos, and Samantha Nicolini.