Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Scouting Moto Combine East at Ironman Raceway Information

August 25, 2021 4:40pm | by:
Scouting Moto Combine East at Ironman Raceway Information

MX Sports Pro Racing has announced a significant initiative to further the continued development of the next generation of talent in American motocross. The MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine will serve as a critical tool in preparing racers for the transition from the amateur to professional level of the sport in both the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and AMA Supercross.

Developed in partnership with all of the sport’s competing manufacturers, the program will debut in conjunction with the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, with a East region gathering this weekend at the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National on Friday, August 27, and a West region gathering at the Fox Raceway II National on Friday, September 3.

We hope this special opportunity will help you to grow into a future MX and SX Champion while also having a memorable experience with this new development program which we’ve set in motion.

There are openings in the Moto Combine East set for this weekend at Ironman National. Riders finishing in the Top 10 in the Open Pro Sport, 250 Pro Sport, 250 B, 250 B Ltd, & Schoolboy 2 at Loretta Lynn's Amateur National are eligible.
For details contact combine@mxsportsproracing.com.

The coaching staff here for your guidance all achieved their own championship-winning  careers. Included in the East coaching staff are Chad Reed, Damon Bradshaw, Grant Langston, and Broc Glover. The fitness trainers are Gareth Swanepoel, Ryan Fedorow, and John Wessling. And for media training we are being joined by Jason Weigant, Rob Buydos, and Samantha Nicolini.

As we welcome you to the East Scouting Combine, we also want to outline some things you will need to know that will help you navigate through the weekend.

1) You will be able to start parking in the Combine pit area at 12:00 p.m. Thursday. Click HERE to see the Facility Map.

2) Use your Combine invitation to gain access at the pit gate for entrance.

3) MX Sports Pro Racing front gate staff will have a list of athletes’ names that are approved for parking.

4) There is no charge for Overnight Camping.

5) Additional family members and mechanics passes will be available for purchase for $60 per person for a weekend pass at the Front Gate upon admission on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Athletes can also pick up their hard card credential for the weekend.

6) Combine Orientation will take place on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the combine pit area tent.

7) Click here to for an Ironman Track Map

Ironman Moto Combine Schedule:

Thursday August 26
12:00pmGates Open
6:00pmOrientation: Introduction / Technical Control
FridayAugust 27
9:30 - 9:50amOn Track Riding: Time Practice Starts
10:00 - 10:30amRiding Coaching
10:35 - 11:05amFitness & Nutrition
11:05 - 11:45amLunch Break 
11:45 - 12:15pmMedia
12:15 - 12:30pmRest; Prepare for Event
1st Moto Countdown
12:38pmFirst Call
12:48pmLoad Gate
12:58pmSite Lap
1:10pm1st Moto: 25 min + 2 laps
1:40 - 2:10pmPodium Media Interviews
2:10 - 2:40pmRiding Coaching
3:10 - 3:38pmRest; Prepare for Event
2nd Moto Countdown
3:38pmFirst Call
3:48pmLoad Gate
3:58pmSite Lap
4:10pm2nd Moto: 25 min + 2 laps
5:00pmFinishing Debriefs
SaturdayAugust 28
Parade Lap during Opening Ceremonies

East Combine Invite List:

RiderBrand
Caden BraswellKTM
Daxton BennickKTM
Gavin TowersKawasaki
Chance HymasKawasaki
Ryder DifrancescoKawasaki
Jayden CloughKawasaki
Pat MurphyKawasaki
Logan Best Yamaha
Cameron CampbellKTM
Gavin BroughKawasaki
Chase PrinceHonda
Larry Reyes Jr Yamaha
Chase YentzerSuzuki
Mark FinesKTM
Ethan DayKawasaki
Noah SchuringYamaha
Justin CokinosGasGas
Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now