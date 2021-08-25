The Yamaha YZ250F doesn’t have that many changes to it for 2022. Yamaha lightened up the hub, sprocket, and chain, and they installed a 2.15 rear rim (instead of the 1.85 2021 rear rim), and went to Dunlop MX33 tires with a 110 rear-tire in stock trim. The fork’s low speed damping was increased to try and create less pitching off throttle, and there you have it, the 2022 YZ250F. The engine still has that same great torquey feeling it did in 2021 so all of you vet riders take note. We went and grabbed a couple different riders: a young 135-pound B level rider (Aden Keefer) and an older, Vet C rider (Michael Allen) to see if the 2022 YZ250F can please a wide variety of skill levels and abilities. Did it make a difference on the track? Check out the video for some points to ponder before your purchase.

2022 Yamaha YZ250F