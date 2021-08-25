Ethika Loretta Lynn’s Underwear Proceeds For Racers 4 Waverly
The following is a press release from Ethika:
San Clemente, California—Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, and the nearby town of Waverly, were devastated last Saturday by flash flooding. The floods were caused by a massive rainstorm that dropped more than 17 inches of rain in 24 hours, catching the entire community off guard.
Ethika announced today that they will release the limited edition 40th annual Loretta Lynn MX style in Men's and Kids underwear with all proceeds going to the Racers 4 Waverly found hosted by Road 2 Recovery.
“We feel it’s only right to support the community that has supported our sport for 40 years. Our thoughts go out to all those affected and we hope our efforts can help in some way,” said motocross marketing manager Kyle Fauscette.
The people who live in these severely flooded areas have long been supportive and helpful to the visiting motocross world, and we will be there for them as they try to heal and rebuild from this awful storm. Please help Ethika in the effort to help all those affected by this tragic storm.