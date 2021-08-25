The transition from the amateur scene to the pro level in motocross is no joke. For some, winning as an amateur does not translate to winning right away—or even at all—in the pro ranks. For others, their work ethic as an amateur translated into being solid 15 or top ten riders week in and week out. After the 2021 Budds Creek National, we heard from three riders looking to make a name for themselves as they transition full-time to the pro ranks.

Dilan Schwartz put in the most consistent day of the season on his #90 Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki RM-Z250 with 10-8 finishes for ninth overall. Schwartz showed speed during the two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship he contested in 2020 but has furthered that raw speed into finishes inside the top ten—which he has done five times in the first 18 motos of this season. His teammate Preston Kilroy, who dabbled in Pro Motocross in 2020 before remaining as an amateur to make it one last go at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, has shown speed of his own as well. Kilroy finished tenth in his second moto of the season at the Unadilla National and has been fighting for positions in the tenth to 15th range. Tommy Rios Jr. or “TJ” made his jump to the pro ranks following this year’s Loretta Lynn’s event as well and has put together two motos inside the top 25 at round nine aboard his Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing YZ250F. While Alex Martin is out for the remainder of Pro Motocross, Rios is the lone rider under the Rock River tent and the #172 is trying to soak in as much as he can as he prepares to make a run at his first full season as a pro in 2022. Here are the post-race thoughts from the trio.

Dilan Schwartz | 10-8 for ninth overall

Racer X: Dilan, take us through your day.

Dilan Schwartz: It was better. I finally got two top-ten finishes, which has been my goal. Last weekend was a bit of a struggle with two first-lap crashes. But this weekend, made it through the first lap without crashing and I think that was a big factor. Rode a little tight second moto but I think it was better. I think we can improve from here as well and maybe get close to like a fifth place, I ran sixth in that second moto for a while. So yeah, that’s a new goal now. I look forward to trying to get it.

Like you mentioned, you’re right around that sixth-to-tenth range. Is there anything you can point to that you can work on during the week to help give you that extra bump into the top five?

Yeah, that top five is really fast. So, during the weeks, I’ve just been learning, like my body. When we had four rounds in a row, or five rounds, I learned a lot because I felt like I was doing way too much, and I was like tired on Saturdays. During this time, I think we have three more and so that will be like five in a row. So, I’m just like taking what I learned from those rounds and kinda applying that so I’m not like tired on Saturday and I can give it my all.