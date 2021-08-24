We heard Jett give his take earlier just about not representing Australia at the MXoN. Are we able to just get your take on that real quick?

I guess that cat’s out of the bag now then since you’re bringing that up. We weren't sure on when we could actually talk about that. It sucks. If it were completely up to Jett and myself, we want to race it. We would be there. Unfortunately, with everything kind of going on right now and stuff, it’s not really up to us to decide. It’s a bummer. It’s one of the coolest events all year. It’s awesome. You get to represent your country. Even though the guys in the GP’s are tired, they’re nearly finished their long season or normally have finished their season—same with the guys here. Everyone is kind of looking forward to getting the last round done and having a bit of time off and whatnot. But even when they’re at the Nations they’re like, this is sick, and we’re glad we came. It’s a bummer to miss it. Me and Jett were going to be on the team for the first time together, so we were looking at a really good team. It sucks. Hopefully next year can be a little bit more normal and we can be there.

A little fun hypothetical, Hunter. Final race, final moto of the year. You pass your brother; you get the overall. You don’t pass your brother; he gets the championship.

I’ll be real with you. Team orders probably would come into play a little bit there, but at the same time, championship bonus could do a lot for my family. No one else has ever really been in a position like that. Obviously if I can’t win the championship, there’s only one other guy I want to win the championship. I think Jeremy [Martin] would say the same if Alex were in that position. Maybe it’s not the best answer to have, but it’s the honest truth. Anyone that knows the dollar figure for a title, it can do a lot for my family. So, 100 percent.

Watch the full 250 Class post-race press conference from the Budds Creek National below.