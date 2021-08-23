Wayne Spears RIP: Loretta Lynn's Ranch and Area Devastated By Flooding
It is with heavy hearts that we report of massive and tragic flooding on Saturday in the Humphrey's County region on Tennessee, known to motocross fans as the home of Loretta Lynn's Ranch. We are saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Loretta Lynn's Ranch foreman Wayne Spears in Saturday's devastating flash floods. Spears, a familiar face around the ranch during the annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, was near the ranch's motocross track trying to help move equipment away from the rising waters of Hurricane Creek, which followed a record 17 inches of rain that fell in less than 24 hours, when he was caught in the flooding. Spears is among the 22 confirmed deaths so far that have been reported from the impacted areas.
Here is a local news story on the tragedy and the passing of Wayne Spears.
We will have more news of the flooding of Middle Tennessee and the effects it's had on not only Loretta Lynn's Ranch and Hurricane Mills, but the nearby town of Waverly as well as all of Humphreys County. We will also soon be announcing ways in which the motocross community can help support the impacted areas that many of us visit every August.