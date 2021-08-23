Watch: Budds Creek National Highlights
Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.
Check out the full highlights above and results below.
At the ninth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing won both the 250 Class overall (Jeremy Martin with 3-1 finishes) and the 450 Class overall (Dylan Ferrandis with 2-1 finishes). In the 250 Class, Martin was bested by Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence and an on-it Justin Cooper. But in the second moto, Martin holeshot the race and was untouchable, claiming his 20th career AMA Motocross 250 overall win, which ties him for fourth all-time with Steve Lamson. Lawrence finished 2-2 for second overall and Cooper came home 1-4 for third overall. Lawrence gained one point on championship leader Cooper, who sits three points ahead of the Australian with three rounds to go.
Budds Creek - 250August 21, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|3 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|6 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO United States
|4 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250F
Watch Dylan Ferrandis Send the Massive Quad at the Budds Creek National
In the 450 Class, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen led wire-to-wire to win moto one, holding off his teammate Chase Sexton and then a late Dylan Ferrandis charge. In the second moto, Roczen once again positioned himself into the lead and took off. Ferrandis got a top-five start as he battled with Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Eli Tomac. The #2 was passed by all three riders and eventually Sexton was bested by Ferrandis and Tomac and fell behind as the #14 and #3 charged towards Roczen. Ferrandis was able to make a pass for the lead and he held on to win the moto and overall. Ferrandis and Roczen flopped their 2-1 finishes from the first moto, tying with 47 points apiece, but Ferrandis earned the overall because of his better finish in the second moto. Tomac finished 4-3 for third overall, edging out Sexton's 3-4 for the final spot on the overall podium. Through nine rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Ken Roczen by 39 points.
Budds Creek - 450August 21, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|4 - 3
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|3 - 4
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|5 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F