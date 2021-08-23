Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Watch: Budds Creek National Highlights

August 23, 2021 9:00am

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the ninth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing won both the 250 Class overall (Jeremy Martin with 3-1 finishes) and the 450 Class overall (Dylan Ferrandis with 2-1 finishes). In the 250 Class, Martin was bested by Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence and an on-it Justin Cooper. But in the second moto, Martin holeshot the race and was untouchable, claiming his 20th career AMA Motocross 250 overall win, which ties him for fourth all-time with Steve Lamson. Lawrence finished 2-2 for second overall and Cooper came home 1-4 for third overall. Lawrence gained one point on championship leader Cooper, who sits three points ahead of the Australian with three rounds to go.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250

August 21, 2021
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States3 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
4Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia6 - 3 Honda CRF250R
5Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States United States4 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results

Watch Dylan Ferrandis Send the Massive Quad at the Budds Creek National

In the 450 Class, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen led wire-to-wire to win moto one, holding off his teammate Chase Sexton and then a late Dylan Ferrandis charge. In the second moto, Roczen once again positioned himself into the lead and took off. Ferrandis got a top-five start as he battled with Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Eli Tomac. The #2 was passed by all three riders and eventually Sexton was bested by Ferrandis and Tomac and fell behind as the #14 and #3 charged towards Roczen. Ferrandis was able to make a pass for the lead and he held on to win the moto and overall. Ferrandis and Roczen flopped their 2-1 finishes from the first moto, tying with 47 points apiece, but Ferrandis earned the overall because of his better finish in the second moto. Tomac finished 4-3 for third overall, edging out Sexton's 3-4 for the final spot on the overall podium. Through nine rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Ken Roczen by 39 points.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 450

August 21, 2021
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany1 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States4 - 3 Kawasaki KX450
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States3 - 4 Honda CRF450R
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States5 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

