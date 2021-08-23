Obviously heard a lot of speculation about MXoN and Team Australia. Can you confirm where you’re at with that? Are you definitely out?

Yeah, I’m definitely out. It sucks because I obviously really wanted to go. Both Hunter and I, I can speak for Hunter, we both want to go and represent our country. Just people higher than us with VISAS and that stuff just wasn’t really allowing us and stuff like that. So, it’s more just the people that are high up in this world that are not letting us do this right now.

On the podium this afternoon you alluded to having a bit of a rough week. Can you just explain that a bit? Have you been sick, or just a bit of a rough week on the track?

Just a rough week. That’s all I can really say. It just wasn’t the best week. I didn’t get to ride much, so it didn’t really give me the best opportunity for this weekend, but we dealt with it and gave it our all on the weekend.

That first moto you flipped a switch a few laps in and you just kind of went towards the front. Was that a product of settling in and finding lines, or was it more so the urgency of I’ve got to make this thing happen?

I think it’s kind of a bit of both. Those first few laps it’s hard to find a flow when you’re getting roosted for most of the lap. I think once it kind of cleared up a bit I just found some open room and then started getting my flow again.