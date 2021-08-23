Three rounds to go, three points in it, and a thrilling championship fight is on our hands. At Budds Creek Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence put 2-2 scores on the board compared to Justin Cooper’s 1-4, allowing Jett to gain one championship point back on Cooper for the day. After his second place overall on the day at Budds Creek, Lawrence spoke with the media via Zoom about this close championship battle.
Jett, you had a solid day. You just missed out on another overall, going back-to-back by a point there behind Jeremy. You didn’t seem like you were overly satisfied with your effort today even though you gained a point on Justin there in the championship. Talk about your day and how you’re feeling and looking ahead to those final three rounds, you and Justin separated by just three points.
Jett Lawrence: I think I was just mainly disappointed that I couldn’t gain more points, but J-Mart [Jeremy Martin] was feeling really good in that second moto. I didn’t really have much for him. I feel like all racers are going to be disappointed if they miss an overall win by one point. But it was not a bad day. I felt pretty good on the bike. The track was pretty gnarly. It was crazy how good the track came out even with how much rain they had this week. The track boys have been on it. It’s not a too bad day. Not feeling the greatest on the track. It was not too bad.
Obviously heard a lot of speculation about MXoN and Team Australia. Can you confirm where you’re at with that? Are you definitely out?
Yeah, I’m definitely out. It sucks because I obviously really wanted to go. Both Hunter and I, I can speak for Hunter, we both want to go and represent our country. Just people higher than us with VISAS and that stuff just wasn’t really allowing us and stuff like that. So, it’s more just the people that are high up in this world that are not letting us do this right now.
On the podium this afternoon you alluded to having a bit of a rough week. Can you just explain that a bit? Have you been sick, or just a bit of a rough week on the track?
Just a rough week. That’s all I can really say. It just wasn’t the best week. I didn’t get to ride much, so it didn’t really give me the best opportunity for this weekend, but we dealt with it and gave it our all on the weekend.
That first moto you flipped a switch a few laps in and you just kind of went towards the front. Was that a product of settling in and finding lines, or was it more so the urgency of I’ve got to make this thing happen?
I think it’s kind of a bit of both. Those first few laps it’s hard to find a flow when you’re getting roosted for most of the lap. I think once it kind of cleared up a bit I just found some open room and then started getting my flow again.
Obviously heard a lot of speculation about MXoN and Team Australia. Can you confirm where you’re at with that? Are you definitely out?
Yeah, I’m definitely out. It sucks because I obviously really wanted to go. Both Hunter and I, I can speak for Hunter, we both want to go and represent our country. Just people higher than us with VISAS and that stuff just wasn’t really allowing us and stuff like that. So, it’s more just the people that are high up in this world that are not letting us do this right now.
On the podium this afternoon you alluded to having a bit of a rough week. Can you just explain that a bit? Have you been sick, or just a bit of a rough week on the track?
Just a rough week. That’s all I can really say. It just wasn’t the best week. I didn’t get to ride much, so it didn’t really give me the best opportunity for this weekend, but we dealt with it and gave it our all on the weekend.
That first moto you flipped a switch a few laps in and you just kind of went towards the front. Was that a product of settling in and finding lines, or was it more so the urgency of I’ve got to make this thing happen?
I think it’s kind of a bit of both. Those first few laps it’s hard to find a flow when you’re getting roosted for most of the lap. I think once it kind of cleared up a bit I just found some open room and then started getting my flow again.
Watch the full 250 class press conference from Budds Creek: