Saturday Night Live: Budds Creek

Saturday Night Live Budds Creek

August 22, 2021 2:00am
by:

Our own Align Media and Mitch Kendra were at Unadilla MX for the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, Mike Emery, and Cole Beach all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. Make sure to check back after each race for their best photos from race day and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us. Mitch works on the website during the week and sometimes runs around with a camera during race day.

Here is the action-packed racing from Mechanicsville, Maryland, explained through their lenses, with several post-race quotes and results added in.

250 Class

For the seventh time this season, Justin Cooper was the fastest 250 Class qualifier. For the third week in a row, the #32 topped qualifying, dominated moto one...and then finished off the podium in the second moto to give up the overall.

Justin Cooper got a great jump out of the gates in the first moto. He holeshot and led all 18 laps on his way to the moto win.
Mitch Kendra
Cooper claimed the 250 Class moto win with a whip and fist pump.
Align Media
Once again, Cooper dominated qualifying and took a win in the first moto. But once again, he finished the second moto off the podium, giving up the overall win.
Mitch Kendra
RJ Hampshire remounts after going down in the first moto while running in third place. He finished 9-6 for seventh overall.
RJ Hampshire remounts after going down in the first moto while running in third place. He finished 9-6 for seventh overall. Mitch Kendra

“Tough day, I kind of struggled all week with energy and just didn’t feel well coming in,” Hampshire said. “I tried to do my best today – I had good speed but a few crashes ended up costing me pretty bad. We battled hard and had a big effort for the results, so I’m kind of bummed on that but I’ll move on and be ready for Indy.”

Hampshire was battling his teammate Jalek Swoll for third place when he crashed. After a great start, Swoll had a solid first moto. Unfortunately, a first-turn crash with Levi Kitchen caused the two to both fight from the back of the field. Swoll made it to 15th in the moto to finish 5-15 for tenth overall.

“The day started off pretty good and I felt really good on the bike, so I was pretty pleased heading into the racing portion,” said Swoll. “I was running in second for a while in Moto 1 and that’s obviously where we want to stay but we’re learning every time on the track and we’ll take a top-five. Second moto, I tangled off the start with another rider and that put me really deep in the pack and I was only able to come back to 15th. It’s a bummer, I feel like my riding has been pretty good and I’m ready to fight for these podiums but things just aren’t going my way and that’s racing, so we’ll take what we got and be ready for the next few rounds.”

A first-turn crash in the second moto hindered Swoll's overall finish at the ninth round.
Align Media
Kitchen finished 16-16 for 16th overall. Kitchen posted the following on Instagram after the race:
Kitchen finished 16-16 for 16th overall. Kitchen posted the following on Instagram after the race: "Not where I wanted to be today. I need to execute on the start and stay off the ground. The best part is that I get to try again in a week! See y'all at Ironman👊🏼 Thanks team!" Mitch Kendra

When the gate dropped on the second 250 Class moto, a Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing YZ250F dominated the field. But this time it wasn't the #32, it was the #6 of Jeremy Martin. The Minnesota native led the race wire-to-wire, gapping second-lace finisher Jett Lawrence by 8.846 seconds, although he was really uncontested for a majority of the moto. After finishing 3-1, the #6 earned his third overall win in 2021. Unfortunately, after early season injuries, he is essentially out of the title fight. 

J-Mart picked up his 20th 250 Class overall win, which ties him with Steve Lamson for fourth all-time. Martin acknowledged he has been in the 250 Class for a long time and said moving up the all-time wins list is “kinda bittersweet.”
Align Media
Jett Lawrence finished 2-2 for second overall. He cut out one point away from Justin Cooper's lead. He said in the post-race press conference he was
Jett Lawrence finished 2-2 for second overall. He cut out one point away from Justin Cooper's lead. He said in the post-race press conference he was "bummed not to make up more points on Cooper" or leave with the championship lead. Mitch Kendra
Hunter Lawrence finished 6-3 for fourth overall.
Hunter Lawrence finished 6-3 for fourth overall. Align Media

“Today was alright. It was okay,” Hunter Lawrence said on his day. “The first moto was kinda tough. There were a few things out of my control, with the clutch breaking, and I ended up running out of tear offs, which was my control. But yeah, just another bad start, I spun straight away, so I had to bring it home the best I could, which was difficult without the clutch. It was tough. ...Second moto was better. I am happy to get that one under the belt...”The second moto was good, a moto podium. We’re content with that.”

In the post-race press conference, the Lawrence brothers addressed the rumor that has been spreading about their status for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. 

"Yeah, I'm definitely out. I can speak for both Hunter and I, we wanted to do it. But people higher than us we’re allowing us. ...Unfortunately, it's out of their control." 

“Yeah, I guess that cat is out of the bag,” said Hunter Lawrence. “Yeah, it sucks. If it were completely up to Jett and myself, we were ready and completely want to race it. With everything going on, it’s not really up to us to decide. It’s such a cool event. It’s cool to represent your country. ...It’s a bummer to miss it. ...With both of us racing together we were looking at a really good team. Hopefully next year it can be a little more normal and we can be there.”

Austin Forkner was running in second for more than a handful of laps in the first moto but slipped back before the halfway mark. The #38 put together the best weekend of his season as he finished 4-5 for fifth overall.
Align Media
Ty Masterpool finished a season-best eighth in the first moto. In the second moto, he rode inside the top three early before a tip over cost him two positions. He eventually finished 8-9 on the day for eighth overall.
Mitch Kendra
“It was better. I finally got two top-ten finishes, which has been my goal,
"It was better. I finally got two top-ten finishes, which has been my goal," said Dilan Schwartz (10-8 for ninth overall). "Last weekend was a bit of a struggle with two first-lap crashes. But this weekend, made it through the first lap without crashing and I think that was a big factor. Rode a little tight second moto but I think it was better. I think we can improve from here as well and maybe get close to like a fifth place, I ran sixth in that second moto for a while. So yeah, that's a new goal now. I look forward to trying to get it." Mitch Kendra
“I had a pretty tough day,
"I had a pretty tough day," said Max Vohland (12-13 for 14th overall). "I didn't really ride like myself this weekend and I really couldn't find a flow on the track but we'll take the positives from what we learned and really focus on the weak points in training this week and see what we can do at Ironman." Align Media
Only three points separate championship leader Justin Cooper (367 points) and Jett Lawrence (364 points) with only three rounds remaining.
Align Media
Motocross

Budds Creek - 250

August 21, 2021
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States3 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
4Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia6 - 3 Honda CRF250R
5Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States United States4 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results
Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States367
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia364
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States307
4Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia298
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States270
Full Standings

450 Class

After engaging in a hot-lap battle with Ken Roczen during qualifying, Dylan Ferrandis broke his chain completely off in the last session but was lucky to walk away without even crashing. He went on to claim his fifth overall win of the season, even after Roczen held him off in the first moto.

  • Ferrandis and his mechanic Alex Campbell. Align Media
  • Ferrandis carries his broken chain off the track. Align Media
  • The #14 gets a push back to the pits. Align Media

Then in both motos, Ferrandis and Roczen battled to the checkered flag. Both times Roczen had a better start and tried to hold off the #14: it worked in the second moto as Roczen claimed the win by 0.328 seconds but Ferrandis overcame his title rival in the second moto to win by just over four seconds.

  • Ferrandis gaining ground on Roczen. Align Media
  • Roczen being stalked by the #14. Align Media
  • Ferrandis and is close enough to make a few pass attempts. Align Media
  • Ferrandis takes the inside line (and lead) away from Roczen in the second moto. Align Media
Align Media

At one point during the second moto, it appeared Eli Tomac was going to charge forward and into the lead. He had the fastest lap of the race (a 1:48.376) and was gaining on Roczen and Ferrandis but was not able to move higher than third. He finished 4-3 for third overall.

"It’s good to be at the front of the race," Tomac said on his day in the post-race press conference. "I'm happy with riding. Good second moto. We're close, right, we're so close. Just still getting beat. ...We’ve been so close. We want to do it [get an overall win this season]. It's very well possible. Need to get that first moto dialed in."

Unbelievably, through nine rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Eli Tomac has yet to win an overall. When asked what makes Ferrandis so tough to beat, ET3 responded:
Unbelievably, through nine rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Eli Tomac has yet to win an overall. When asked what makes Ferrandis so tough to beat, ET3 responded: "He's been fast and he's been really consistent. He hasn't messed up at all yet. He's just really well rounded. Really solid everywhere. He has really good endurance. He's been solid for moto one and two. Just solid." Align Media

Chase Sexton finished 3-4 for fourth overall. He put in solid rides but was beat by experienced veterans, and knows he needs to continue to improve.

“It was pretty mediocre,” Sexton said on his day. “I qualified fourth, which was okay. I just didn’t, I don’t know, I wasn’t riding that great in practice. First moto came around and I started off slow and I got on a good one and made a few passes and got onto the back of Kenny. I made a few mistakes and Dylan got around me and then, so I ended up third. Second moto, I did the same thing, got to the back of Ken, made a big mistake, almost crashed, and that was pretty much all she wrote. I was giving it my all but that was definitely not good enough today. So, we’ll go back to work. I look forward to Ironman, that’s on my home races and I like that terrain. So yeah, just keep going and plugging away.”

Chase Sexton was hunting his teammate Ken Roczen for the race lead in both motos before getting passed by Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac. Still, the sophomore showed speed and aggression while passing his rivals.
Align Media

Cooper Webb, who raced at Budds Creek Motocross Park as a North Carolina native, finished 5-6 today for fifth overall, which ties his season best.
Align Media

“Today was a step in the right direction," Webb said. "I got a great start in Moto 1, pulled the holeshot and ran up front for a little bit, ending up fifth. Second moto, I was running with those guys up front and they were really riding fast, I tried hanging in there as long as I could. I had a good battle with Marvin at the end and we were able to catch Chase Sexton there but ended up sixth in the moto and fifth overall, which is the best result so far this year. I’m looking forward to going to Ironman next, it’s my favorite race of the year!”

“It was a tough first moto,
"It was a tough first moto," said Marvin Musquin (10-5 for seventh overall). "I didn't have a great start and I had crash on the first lap so I was outside the top-20 but I gave my best and actually came back to seventh and trying to pass for sixth. But unfortunately, I crashed again with a lap-and-a-half to go and ended up 10th. The riding was much better in the second moto, so I'm happy with that and there's some positives on the second moto. We have Indiana coming up and it's a track that I really like, so I'm looking forward to it." Align Media

Two hometown(ish) boys showed out in the 450 Class. Justin Rodbell finished in a season-best 12th overall and Coty Schock put in a career-day, earning both a new career-best moto finish (seventh in moto one) and a career-best overall finish (ninth overall) on his #72 CRF450R.

“Qualified ninth in the first qualifying," Rodbell said. "Pretty sure I was 15th in the second one. It was a great day. I went 12-14 for 12th, I think. Best day I’ve had this year. Great track, great crew here. Made some changes to the bike this week, actually. Tried a different shock. So, we’re trying things. Getting better. So yeah, it was a great day. I’m thankful to have the SGB crew helping me and with what happened out there. And just everyone, man, it was a great day. Seeing all the locals here cheering me on, that was badass. I don’t think I’ve ever had that much support in my life. For being a kid like me, it feels pretty cool to have a day like today. I’m just blessed to have the day. Man, I can’t complain, it was a great day. Rode dirt bikes and had fun.

“Can’t complain with all the support I’m getting, dude it’s badass," he continued. "We’ll keep it going. We’ll try and get some better results at ironman.”

  • Justin Rodbell Align Media
  • Justin Rodbell showing off for the hometown fans. Align Media
  • Justin Rodbell Align Media

“Today was pretty good for me,” Schock said. “Another step in the right direction. Went 7-11 for ninth overall. first moto, got a good start and just kinda kept it there. ...I was like, ‘Heck ya, that’s pretty cool!’ Second moto, the jump was okay. And then a few of us went down in the first turn, it was kinda a domino effect. [Dean] Wilson and I literally both came from last. I’m not sure what he got second moto, but I came from 40th to 11th. And for me to do that type of ride, it goes to show that I belong up there. It was a really good ride for me. I gave it 110 percent, everything I had. To get tenth overall last weekend and to get ninth overall this weekend, I’m like, “That’s pretty cool!’ So we’ll just keep building and enjoy riding our dirt bike honestly.”

“It goes to show that hard work does pay off. And just trying to be patient, and it’s been good. ... To do it in front of the home crowd, that was awesome,” Schock said on his career-best day. “It’s cool. Having the people yell my name out on the track when I’m tired, definitely gives you a little boost of energy. So, I’m very fortunate for them. The fans were awesome. It’s sick to see. The track was amazing, the crew crushed it, we got lucky with the weather. It was good for us.”

  • Coty Schock pre-moto. Align Media
  • Coty Schock Align Media
  • Coty Schock Align Media
“My day was pretty good,” said Dean Wilson (8-9 for eighth overall). “The first moto wasn’t too bad, it was very hot and I kind of struggled with the first half and then I got a decent flow for the second half. Second moto, I fell in the first turn and I came from second-to-last up to ninth, so I was happy with that. I felt like I rode good and came through the pack well so we’ll take it, it’s building blocks and we’ll just try to get better every weekend.”
"My day was pretty good," said Dean Wilson (8-9 for eighth overall). "The first moto wasn't too bad, it was very hot and I kind of struggled with the first half and then I got a decent flow for the second half. Second moto, I fell in the first turn and I came from second-to-last up to ninth, so I was happy with that. I felt like I rode good and came through the pack well so we'll take it, it's building blocks and we'll just try to get better every weekend." Align Media
Aaron Plessinger tried to race following his big crash at the Unadilla National but unfortunatly was in too much pain to finish the first moto. He did not start the second moto.
Align Media
The difference between Ferrandis and Roczen remains at 39 points since the two traded first and second-place finishes, equaling 47 points on the day. However, Ferrandis’ better moto two finish gave him the overall win.
Align Media
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450

August 21, 2021
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany1 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States4 - 3 Kawasaki KX450
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States3 - 4 Honda CRF450R
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States5 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France392
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany353
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States321
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States308
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France240
Full Standings

