Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship.

250 Qualifying Session 1

250 Class Group B

During the first 250 Class group B qualifying session, it was Devin Simonson who topped the field. Brandon Scharer, Jack Rogers, Jared Lesher, and Kaeden Amerine (in his pro debut) rounded out the top five.