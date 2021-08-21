Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
If you missed our morning report for everything leading into today’s race, make sure to check it out.
250 Qualifying Session 1
250 Class Group B
During the first 250 Class group B qualifying session, it was Devin Simonson who topped the field. Brandon Scharer, Jack Rogers, Jared Lesher, and Kaeden Amerine (in his pro debut) rounded out the top five.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Devin Simonson
|12:49.656
|2:02.992
|Laurinburg
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Brandon Scharer
|14:34.434
|2:03.229
|Gardena, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jack Rogers
|13:20.114
|2:03.476
|Brookeville, MD
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Jared Lesher
|13:31.309
|2:03.812
|Elderton, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Kaeden Amerine
|14:32.235
|2:05.320
|Great Bend, KS
|Yamaha YZ250F
250 Class Group A
When the 250 Class A group took to the track for the first time, Jo Shimoda turned a 1:55.659 on the third lap to sit at the top of the live timing and scoring. A 1:56.799 from Austin Forkner was good to sit second behind his teammate. On the last lap, points leader Justin Cooper (1:56.135) and Seth Hammaker (1:56.553) put down heaters that placed them ahead of Forkner.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Jo Shimoda
|13:39.769
|1:55.659
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|14:09.761
|1:56.135
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|
Seth Hammaker
|12:48.090
|1:56.553
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Austin Forkner
|13:47.394
|1:56.799
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|14:08.657
|1:56.913
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
450 Qualifying Session 1
450 Class Group A
Chase Sexton led the premier class during the first qualifier. The #23 dropped a 1:53.356. Eli Tomac sat second in the group with a 1:54.735—over a second behind Sexton. Late in the session, Marvin Musquin jumped into second with a 1:53.708 and Ken Roczen moved ahead of Tomac as well with a 1:54.082. Championship leader Dylan Ferrandis was seventh with a 1:55.799 and Maryland native Justin Rodbell was ninth with a 1:55.799. Jeremy Hand put in a time that landed him 15th in the session aboard his #122 Honda CRF450R.
450 Class Group B
In the first 450 Class B group, Dawson Ryker led the field by over two seconds. Behind him was Tristan Lane, James Harrington, Bryce Backaus, and Nathan Augustin rounding out the top five.