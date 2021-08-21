Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Shimoda & Sexton Top Budds Creek Qualifying Session 1

Race Day Feed Shimoda & Sexton Top Budds Creek Qualifying Session 1

August 21, 2021 9:30am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

If you missed our morning report for everything leading into today’s race, make sure to check it out.

250 Qualifying Session 1

250 Class Group B

During the first 250 Class group B qualifying session, it was Devin Simonson who topped the field. Brandon Scharer, Jack Rogers, Jared Lesher, and Kaeden Amerine (in his pro debut) rounded out the top five.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Devin Simonson 12:49.6562:02.992 Laurinburg United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Brandon Scharer 14:34.4342:03.229 Gardena, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jack Rogers 13:20.1142:03.476 Brookeville, MD United States Kawasaki KX250F
4Jared Lesher 13:31.3092:03.812 Elderton, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Kaeden Amerine 14:32.2352:05.320 Great Bend, KS United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

250 Class Group A

When the 250 Class A group took to the track for the first time, Jo Shimoda turned a 1:55.659 on the third lap to sit at the top of the live timing and scoring. A 1:56.799 from Austin Forkner was good to sit second behind his teammate. On the last lap, points leader Justin Cooper (1:56.135) and Seth Hammaker (1:56.553) put down heaters that placed them ahead of Forkner.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jo Shimoda
13:39.7691:55.659 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
2Justin Cooper 14:09.7611:56.135 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Seth Hammaker
12:48.0901:56.553 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250F
4Austin Forkner 13:47.3941:56.799 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
5Jeremy Martin 14:08.6571:56.913 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Jo Shimoda topped the 250 Class in the first qualifying session of the day. Align Media
  • Justin Cooper Align Media
  • Seth Hammaker Align Media

450 Qualifying Session 1

450 Class Group A

Chase Sexton led the premier class during the first qualifier. The #23 dropped a 1:53.356. Eli Tomac sat second in the group with a 1:54.735—over a second behind Sexton. Late in the session, Marvin Musquin jumped into second with a 1:53.708 and Ken Roczen moved ahead of Tomac as well with a 1:54.082. Championship leader Dylan Ferrandis was seventh with a 1:55.799 and Maryland native Justin Rodbell was ninth with a 1:55.799. Jeremy Hand put in a time that landed him 15th in the session aboard his #122 Honda CRF450R.

  • Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Ken Roczen Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin Align Media

450 Class Group B

In the first 450 Class B group, Dawson Ryker led the field by over two seconds. Behind him was Tristan LaneJames HarringtonBryce Backaus, and Nathan Augustin rounding out the top five.

