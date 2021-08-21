Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Like last week, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship is returning to a historic venue we all missed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The field is locked and loaded here at Budds Creek Motocross Park, ready to take on the Maryland dirt. While there was heavy rains on Thursday and Friday and rain was on the forecast for today, we have lucked out so far as the sun was shining as we made our way into the facility. Throughout the rest of the day we are expecting a possible rain shower at some point but now we might be dealing with hot temperatures moreso than worrying about a full-blown mudder like some were three days ago. The track escaped rain last night and should be in great condition today.