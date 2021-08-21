Main Image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

If you missed our morning report for everything leading into today’s race, make sure to check it out, and view our qualifying report as well.

250 Class Moto 1

As the gate dropped here in Maryland, Justin Cooper grabbed the holeshot ahead of Jalek Swoll and Austin Forkner. While trackside, I heard a big “Let’s go!” from Mike Brown, who helps trains Swoll and others as a part of the Baker’s Factory. Cooper led Swoll, Forkner, Garrett Marchbanks, RJ Hampshire, Jeremy Martin, Jett Lawrence, Ty Masterpool, Max Vohland, and Jo Shimoda. Forkner managed to get around Swoll quickly as he shuffled into second place.

The turn coming back onto the bottom part of the track that goes past the mechanics’ area knabbed a few riders—including Levi Kitchen and Hampshire, who both went down in separate tip overs. Kitchen dropped his Yamaha there early and lost several positions. Hampshire had just made it around Marchbanks and his Husqvarna teammate Jalek Swoll to take over third place when he tipped over, dropping back to eighth place. Hunter Lawrence had to fight through a battle of Masterpool, Vohland, Shimoda, and Seth Hammaker. Marchbanks had a crash that dropped him out of the top 15 and then had to pull into the pits after 13 laps. His moto was done as he rode back to the pits with his mechanic. Jett Lawrence made a charge from outside the top five into second place. Late in the race, Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence were battling for sixth when the Honda HRC just barely bested Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Shimoda as the two went into the rollers in the final turn before the finish line. Cooper took the race with 5.335 seconds back to Jett Lawrence.