Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Moto 1
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Moto 1
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Race Day Feed: Budds Creek First Moto Recaps

Race Day Feed Budds Creek First Moto Recaps

August 21, 2021 2:10pm
by:

Main Image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

If you missed our morning report for everything leading into today’s race, make sure to check it out, and view our qualifying report as well.

250 Class Moto 1

As the gate dropped here in Maryland, Justin Cooper grabbed the holeshot ahead of Jalek Swoll and Austin Forkner. While trackside, I heard a big “Let’s go!” from Mike Brown, who helps trains Swoll and others as a part of the Baker’s Factory. Cooper led Swoll, Forkner, Garrett Marchbanks, RJ Hampshire, Jeremy Martin, Jett Lawrence, Ty Masterpool, Max Vohland, and Jo Shimoda. Forkner managed to get around Swoll quickly as he shuffled into second place.

The turn coming back onto the bottom part of the track that goes past the mechanics’ area knabbed a few riders—including Levi Kitchen and Hampshire, who both went down in separate tip overs. Kitchen dropped his Yamaha there early and lost several positions. Hampshire had just made it around Marchbanks and his Husqvarna teammate Jalek Swoll to take over third place when he tipped over, dropping back to eighth place. Hunter Lawrence had to fight through a battle of Masterpool, Vohland, Shimoda, and Seth Hammaker. Marchbanks had a crash that dropped him out of the top 15 and then had to pull into the pits after 13 laps. His moto was done as he rode back to the pits with his mechanic. Jett Lawrence made a charge from outside the top five into second place. Late in the race, Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence were battling for sixth when the Honda HRC just barely bested Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Shimoda as the two went into the rollers in the final turn before the finish line. Cooper took the race with 5.335 seconds back to Jett Lawrence.

  • Justin Cooper leading the first 250 Class moto. Mitch Kendra
  • Jett Lawrence ducks as roost hits him. Mitch Kendra
  • Cooper claimed the first 250 Class moto win at the Budds Creek National. Align Media
Budds Creek - 250 Moto 1

Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 33:58.44718 Laps1:47.854 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence 34:03.783+5.3351:50.208 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Jeremy Martin 34:12.542+14.0941:50.007 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Austin Forkner 34:19.612+21.1641:49.419 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
5Jalek Swoll
34:25.206+26.7581:49.861 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
