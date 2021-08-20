So, Phil Nicoletti is out of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a torn ACL. He underwent surgery but now he's laid up on his couch with nothing to do.

Luckily, "Filthy" Phil has a distraction: questions from you! Do you have a burning question you want to ask Phil? Send your question in to phil@racerxonline.com and Phil will be glad to answer.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hey Phil,

I'm curious as to what happens monetarily when something happens to a rider during the week and they can't make that weekend's race, like with Barcia this week. I assume he'll have to incur some flight change fees, if not have to eat the whole flight. What other kind of things do these guys have to eat for missing one? Salary? Obviously bonus money. Just curious as to what kind of hit they take.

Thanks!

Shredder

Shedder,

Solid question. To be quite honest, they don’t lose a lot of money. Hotels are already booked through the team, so it’s easy to cancel. Also, since everyone flys so much, they have really good status, so they can change and cancel flights whenever. Also, COVID-19 made flight changes easier as well. No change fees for the peasants stuck in 34C by the shithouse. They obviously lose the chance of bonus money for not racing that weekend. Riders typically get $1,000-$2,000 for travel. So they won’t be able to claim that. No team or sponsor docks salary for missing a race or two. I’m sure there are some that have probably tried that move. But most injury clauses come into play if a bigger percentage of races are missed so they will prorate the salary. Injury clauses are tricky. Especially if a rider gets hurt doing what’s he’s paid to do. Certain companies understand that it’s the name of the game, and shit happens. Other companies, not so much.