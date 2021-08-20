Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of the Budds Creek National, round nine of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross for 2021. He even stole a clip from Racer X's First Look show to speak with Coty Schock and his mechanic Tony Archer. Plus, the Carsten family and even Cooper Webb's mom!

The Weege Show preview is presented by the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side. With huge wheel travel, 1000cc and power and an exclusive dual-clutch transmission it's fun for the whole family. See how life is better side by side with a Honda Talon.