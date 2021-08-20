Team USA (Cont'd) (DC)

The AMA was set to announce Team USA for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations this weekend at Budds Creek, but they have put a hold on the announcement due to the uncertainty of these latest COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions. The plan now is to way until Fox Raceway at Pala 2, which is September 4, because there is talk that the European Union will be announcing new developments on September 1 that could affect the race and the opportunity to travel.

We mentioned before that neither Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing nor Monster Energy Kawasaki plan on participating, as the Star team is moving house and shop to Tallahassee as soon as Pro Motocross ends, and Kawasaki will be parting ways with Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo is out for the rest of the season, and the Pro Circuit 250 effort hasn't been beset by injuries as well. Now, with the ever-changing pandemic situation, everyone at Honda is wearing masks at the races on orders from the higher-ups, and they are traveling lightly. And that's domestic, let alone international travel. That could not only affect Chase Sexton's chances of participating, but the Lawrence brothers with Team Australia—if there is a Team Australia this year, as they are having scares there too (especially with nearby New Zealand completely shutting down)—and of course Ken Roczen and Germany, though he's already said he won't be going.

“I really wanted to race,” Roczen said last week. “I was ready to go and whatnot, but now after further review with Honda, it’s a little bit difficult time with the whole COVID situation, with parts and all of that kind of stuff. Then of course the whole situation over in Europe, I just feel like there’s a lot of uncertainty. Obviously, as of right now, it’s happening but who knows if there will be any fans allowed... Obviously, a lot of riders are not going to race, so I feel like the pros and cons for me, there was a lot more on the cons side for everything. I feel like this is such a special race that I feel like if you can’t do it all the way then [it’s a] don’t do it at all type of thing.”