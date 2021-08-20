Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Bike Intro

August 20, 2021 12:25pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer and Gary Sutherlin break down the 2022 Kawasaki KX450 at Glen Helen Raceway. While there are no changes to the 2022 KX450 model compared to the 2021 KX450 model, Keefer still talks about the bike and its feel. Sutherlin, the 2017 National Hare and Hound Champion, rides the machine and provides his feedback as well. The duo chat about their different settings and what worked best for them, and what you can do to the bike to make you have that comfortable feeling you desire.

2022 Kawasaki KX450

  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Spencer Owens

Gary Sutherlin in action on the 2022 Kawasaki KX450

  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
