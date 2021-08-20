Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Budds Creek National Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the ninth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Budds Creek National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Budds Creek National preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Unadilla National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Preston Kilroy (16-10 for 12th overall) | 86 points

450 Class

Ryan Surratt (14-11 for 12th overall) | 94 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

