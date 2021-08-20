Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Motocross
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Budds Creek National Preview Podcast

August 20, 2021 8:00am | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the ninth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Budds Creek National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Budds Creek National preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Unadilla National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Preston Kilroy (16-10 for 12th overall) | 86 points

450 Class

Ryan Surratt (14-11 for 12th overall) | 94 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

