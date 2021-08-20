The ninth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 21, at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
NBCSN will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 11 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at midnight.
NBC will carry an encore broadcast of the second 450 Class moto on Sunday (August 22) at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
Budds CreekSaturday, August 21
- QualifyingLiveAugust 21 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Moto 1LiveAugust 21 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveAugust 21 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveAugust 21 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveAugust 21 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)August 21 - 10:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)August 22 - 12:00 AM
- 450 Moto 2 (Encore)August 22 - 4:00 PM
2021 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|324
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|320
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|263
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|262
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|243
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|345
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|306
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|283
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|270
|5
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Other Links
General
Download the Pro Motocross App
Budds Creek National
Budds Creek National Race Center
Budds Creek National 250 Class Entry List
Budds Creek National 450 Class Entry List
Follow
Racer X
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Other Info
Budds Creek Motocross Park
27963 Budds Creek Rd
Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Budds Creek National.
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Budds Creek National Race Day Schedule
Saturday, August 20, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mechanicsville, Maryland.