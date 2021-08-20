Results Archive
First Look: Budds Creek National

August 20, 2021 11:00pm | by: &

6D Helmets presents your First Look at the Circle K Budds Creek National, marking the return of the popular track to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross schedule. Local product Jarrett Frye talks about the track, and then everyone's new favorite rider, Coty Schock, and his mechanic, former pro Tony Archer, talk about their roots in the area, their relationship, and how things have changed for them now that the results are coming. It's all presented by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of better brain protection.

* Main image by Mitch Kendra

