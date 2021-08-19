Off to the land of football and crab cakes! The football part might only be true in the script of Wedding Crashers but the crab cakes are no joke. For many attending Budds Creek this weekend, some sort of seafood will be on the Friday night menu. Since the end of my racing career, I have adopted a “do as the Romans do” philosophy when visiting different regions or countries. I was far too concerned with predictability when I was racing but nowadays, let’s sample the local flavor! That can also include visiting local historical sites of which Washington, D.C. might have a few. So, if you’re in town for the race, take some extra time and see everything that this area has to offer. You won’t be disappointed.

As for the track, this one is a gem. It was my favorite track to race. I would guess that its similarity to the soil I practiced on played a role in that affinity, but I think most riders regardless of background enjoy it, too. It has a little bit of everything. The elevation is pretty obvious to the casual onlooker, but the numerous off-cambers are much trickier than most would notice. All in all, I just felt like this track was more enjoyable than most. Racing on a “fun” track is always a plus for a race weekend.