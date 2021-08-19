Results Archive
Injury Report: Budds Creek

August 19, 2021 1:55pm
by:

The ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the Budds Creek National. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson broke his hand during the week following the season opener. The team is unsure when he’ll return to racing.

Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Barcia is out for the weekend after hitting his head and hurting his elbow and ribs in a practice crash.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the rest of the season following surgery to correct a problem with his ulnar nerve.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne came into the season dealing with a back injury. Unfortunately he re-aggravated it at Thunder Valley and is out for the season.

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Henry Miller reinjured an old knee injury at High Point and ended up having surgery to get it fixed for good. He’s out for the season.

Phil Nicoletti – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti will miss the rest of the season following an ACL, medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus tear.

Fredrik Noren – HAND | OUT

Comment: Noren broke his hand before Washougal. He underwent surgery and will miss Budds Creek.

Aaron Plessinger – LUNG, LIVER | IN

Comment: Plessinger will give it a go this weekend following a violent loop-out last week at Unadilla.

Alex Ray – WRISTS | OUT

Comment: Ray is out for the season after undergoing surgery on both wrists to fix nagging issues.

250 CLASS

Ramyller ALVES – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Alves’ shoulder popped out after landing a jump at Unadilla. An MRI later revealed a torn labrum, which will require surgery. He’s out for the season.

Pierce Brown – COLLARBONE, HEAD | OUT

Comment: Brown sustained a fractured collarbone and concussion in a crash last week at Unadilla. He’s out for Budd’s Creek.

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown sustained a concussion during supercross and will miss all of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross.

Derek Drake – HEART | OUT

Comment: Drake is back on the bike after announcing he was dealing with a rare heart condition earlier in the season. The team says there’s a chance he might be back for the final race or two.

Derek Kelley – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Kelly crashed at Unadilla and sustained a concussion. He’ll miss Budds Creek, but may be back for Ironman.

Alex Martin – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Martin crashed at Unadilla and reinjured the wrist he’d hurt during supercross. He’ll miss the rest of the nationals.

Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT

Comment: McAdoo is out for the season following a knee injury suffered at Fox Raceway.

Max Miller – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Max Miller tore his ACL and meniscus at RedBud. He’s out for the season.

Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT

Comment: Moranz hasn’t raced recently due to rib and scapula injuries. He aims on getting back in action at the final three nationals.

Michael Mosiman – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Mosiman is out for Budds Creek following an injury suffered while practicing.

Colt Nichols – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Nichols’ shoulder isn’t ready to race again after a hard crash at Washougal. He’s out for Budds Creek.

Jo Shimoda – WRIST | IN

Comment: Shimoda jammed his wrist hard on a track marker in the second moto at Unadilla. Fortunately X-Rays showed nothing was broken. He’s in for Saturday.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.

Nate Thrasher – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Thrasher underwent surgery after dislocating his shoulder at Spring Creek. He’s out for the summer.

Dominique Thury – BICEP | OUT

Comment: Thury tore his bicep at Unadilla. He’ll undergo surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

