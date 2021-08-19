Alex Martin to Sit Out Remainder of Pro Motocross Due to Wrist Injury

Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing Yamaha’s Alex Martin has announced he has made the decision to sit out the last four rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he recovers fully. He has had a tough year filled with injury after injury.

Martin was injured during the start of the 250SX West Region championship of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, suffering a wrist injury and a concussion (and his brother Jeremy in a weird, coincidence from separate crashes, suffered a dislocated shoulder in a first-turn crash). He came back to compete in two more main events before suffering a fractured carpal bone in the Arlington 2 Supercross, which kept him out for the remainder of supercross.

The #26 finished 19-16 for 18th overall at the Fox Raceway 1 National before he had a big crash during qualifying for the Thunder Valley National. The crash left him with a broken right arm (compound radius and ulna break), and it appeared his season would be over. (Strangely, his brother Jeremy also had a separate crash that left him injured as well.) Somehow, A-Mart returned to riding only 26 days after the surgery and set his sights on racing his home race (literally) the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. Just as he set out to, Martin made the gate drops for his home race. Unfortunately, he had a mechanical issue with the machine that hindered his results in moto one and a crash caused him to claw back from dead last in moto two. However, it was incredible to see him back in action only 42 days after breaking his arm in Colorado.

Well just when things were starting to look good, the championship had two weekends off where Martin could rest and recover before the Unadilla National. Then more bad luck struck when he crashed in the second moto and re-injured the same wrist he injured during supercross. Martin took to Instagram this morning to explain the injuries and how they have kept him from training properly, which led to his decision to sit out the remainder of Pro Motocross. Below is his full post.