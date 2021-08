Tune-In tonight, August 18, for Round 5 of the 2021 GNCC Racing Series from Union, South Carolina's Tiger Run GNCC. MAVTV will premiere the 2021 GNCC Pro Bike racing at 6:30 pm ET.

Click HERE to find out how to watch MAVTV from your location.

For more information on GNCC Racing, visit gnccracing.com.