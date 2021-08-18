Well, speaking of racing, Unadilla was great for you. You went 14-11 for 12th overall in the 450 Class. I think that’s your best ever result as a pro!

Yeah, that’s for sure my best outdoor race. It was pretty much a normal day, but I guess I was just feeling really good on that track. Everything was going smoothly. I guess I just jelled with the track.

That’s interesting because I think that track was giving a lot of guys a hard time.

I tend to like the more difficult tracks. Probably Unadilla and Pala were my two favorite so far. A lot of the rounds this year, I feel they’ve been way too smooth, especially Washougal. I think that was the smoothest national I’ve ever raced in my life. I definitely like the tracks when they’re rough.

You’ve done all the nationals so far this summer. Is this your first full season of motocross?

This is my first full season in the outdoors here. A couple of these tracks, it’s the first time I’ve ridden them. Trying to learn the track in three laps is pretty hard, but it keeps you on your toes.

Yeah, I don’t even know how you guys do it. It’s beyond my skill, but most things are. What’s it like for you doing your first full season here? What’s been your impression of the nationals?

It’s definitely been hard, pretty much doing it on my own. Just traveling around in a van and was lucky enough to pick up a friend along the way who’s been helping me out. It’s a lot of driving and waiting on the road wondering where you’re going. Just not knowing what the plan is and going with the flow.

That’s a struggle, I’m not downplaying that, but do you also find there’s something freeing in it? In having no choice but to just go with it?

Yeah, it’s fun. You get a lot of experience and you never really know what you’re getting into. But at the end of the day, it’s good. Making it race to race is what we’re here to do.

Definitely. It’s an adventure man. I think most people, regardless of age, but especially younger people, don’t get to get out and see and experience the country like you do.

Yeah, for sure. Doing this, and all the overseas races, I’ve gotten to experience a lot more than most people get to.